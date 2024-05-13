Flash floods and cold lava flow hit Indonesia’s Sumatra island

At least 41 people have died and more than a dozen are missing following floods and landslides in Indonesia's West Sumatra. The flooding was triggered by hours of heavy rain in the Agam and Tanah Datar districts and cold lava flow from a volcano in the country's west. As rescue teams continue to search for survivors, many fear the death toll will rise. Mahnaz Angury reports.