May 13, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Russian forces continue to advance into the Kharkiv region
In Ukraine, Russian forces continue to advance into the Kharkiv region. They began a surprise attack last week, during which Moscow later reported another four villages had been occupied. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says fierce defensive battles are ongoing, with around 6-thousand civilians evacuated from the area. Simon McGregor-Wood has the details.
Civilian Evacuations in Kharkiv / Others
Explore