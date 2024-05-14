May 14, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Human rights group says Israel lied about its intentions in Gaza
A UK report accuses Israel of deceptive intentions in Gaza, alleging its assault aimed to cause the 'near total collapse of Gazan society.' These findings follow an investigation by Restless Beings. Concerns about support for Israel from allies like the UK and Germany, and legal battles over weapon provision, are escalating. Joel Flynn reports from London.
Deceptive Tactics in Gaza: UK Report / Others
Explore