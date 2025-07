The US and Taiwan navies conducted joint drills in the Pacific in April that, officially, did not take place, four people briefed on the matter said, as the two militaries boost cooperation amid rising Chinese military influence.

The drills, which were not publicised, took place last month in the Western Pacific, according to the sources on Monday, who requested anonymity given the sensitivity of the matter.

One source said "multiple military assets" were involved. A second source said the drills did not officially exist and were dubbed "unplanned sea encounters", pointing to a tacit agreement in which both sides claim the exercises were simply the result of coincidental encounters.

"It's like I am dining in this restaurant and you also happen to be here," the source said. "Then it looks like I am only sharing the same table with someone."

That source also said about half a dozen navy ships from both sides, including frigates and supply and support vessels, participated in the days-long exercises, which were designed to practice "basic" operations such as communications, refuelling and resupply.

Taiwan's navy said in a statement to Reuters that to handle unexpected scenarios at sea and to minimise "interference" with each another, the navy "acts in concert with the US-promoted Code for Unplanned Encounters at Sea", also known as CUES.

"The Navy often makes contact with vessels of other countries and conducts encounter drills as needed," the statement said, without elaborating.

The Pentagon declined to comment.

Related US approves $300M sale of defence equipment to Taiwan

US recognises Beijing but arms Taiwan

Washington and Taipei have been expanding their military cooperation in recent years. US-Taiwan military engagement, including visits and training, are kept low-key and are often not officially confirmed because of China's objection to any military contacts between Washington and Taipei. China calls Taiwan as its own province, which Beijing says will be reunited with the mainland eventually.

Taiwan and the United States have no official diplomatic relationship, as Washington formally recognises Beijing but is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself and is the island's most important international backer.

A third source said although the "unplanned encounters" of the two navies involved mostly basic exercises, such drills are vital to ensure the two militaries can operate together in times of emergency.

The source added that the two navies also practiced various tactical manoeuvres, including searching for underwater targets.

CUES was formulated about a decade ago to help de-escalate tensions between militaries at sea, providing guidelines such as safe speeds and distances, a common comm unications language, and what actions to take if a ship becomes disabled.

China did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Taiwan's navy chief, Tang Hua, last month visited the United States and discussed how to boost bilateral naval cooperation, Reuters reported. In response, China's Foreign Ministry said it firmly opposed "military collusion" between the United States and Taiwan.

This month, Taiwan's Chief of the General Staff Admiral Mei Chia-shu attended the change-of-command ceremony for US Indo-Pacific Command in Hawaii, which only came to light after he was spotted in the audience in an official picture.

China has long said Taiwan is China's most sensitive territorial issue, which is a major bone of contention in Sino-US ties. Beijing has not renounced the use of force to unite Taiwan with the mainland.