Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said Israel, which has continued its military offensive in Gaza for more than seven months, is getting “more alienated and isolated” due to its policies.

“Israel is getting increasingly alienated and isolated by the international community,” Fidan told a press conference on Tuesday alongside his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Ankara.

“Just as it was wrong to kill innocent Jews in concentration camps, it's equally wrong to kill innocent Palestinian children in their beds with bombs,” Fidan said.

The top diplomat said Israel's killing of “thousands of innocent Palestinians, displacement of millions of people is an act of genocide."

"International law and human rights are being trampled by Israel, and diplomatic efforts have failed once again due to the Rafah invasion,” he said.

"Very important role and responsibility"

On the Ukraine war that started in February 2022, Fidan said he reiterated commitment to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity in talks with his Austrian counterpart.

Austria's foreign minister voiced appreciation for Türkiye's efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as hope that Ankara would also mediate on other issues, such as in the South Caucasus.

"We already know that Türkiye has undertaken a great burden in terms of refugees and irregular migration," Alexander Schallenberg said.

Urging greater support for Ankara on these matters, he pointed out the need for security cooperation as well.

Schallenberg stressed that Türkiye, while "surrounded by a ring of fire either on the East or the Sahel region," bears a "very important role and responsibility."

Fidan also touched upon renewed tensions in the Balkans, saying: “It is clear that Türkiye and Austria need more cooperation in efforts for a solution to issues in Balkans."