WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel increasingly alienated, isolated — Turkish FM
The top diplomat said Israel's killing of “thousands of innocent Palestinians, displacement of millions of people is an act of genocide."
Israel increasingly alienated, isolated — Turkish FM
Austria's foreign minister voiced appreciation for Türkiye's efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war./ Photo: AA
May 14, 2024

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has said Israel, which has continued its military offensive in Gaza for more than seven months, is getting “more alienated and isolated” due to its policies.

“Israel is getting increasingly alienated and isolated by the international community,” Fidan told a press conference on Tuesday alongside his Austrian counterpart Alexander Schallenberg in Ankara.

“Just as it was wrong to kill innocent Jews in concentration camps, it's equally wrong to kill innocent Palestinian children in their beds with bombs,” Fidan said.

The top diplomat said Israel's killing of “thousands of innocent Palestinians, displacement of millions of people is an act of genocide."

"International law and human rights are being trampled by Israel, and diplomatic efforts have failed once again due to the Rafah invasion,” he said.

"Very important role and responsibility"

On the Ukraine war that started in February 2022, Fidan said he reiterated commitment to supporting Ukraine's sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity in talks with his Austrian counterpart.

Austria's foreign minister voiced appreciation for Türkiye's efforts to end the Russia-Ukraine war, as well as hope that Ankara would also mediate on other issues, such as in the South Caucasus.

"We already know that Türkiye has undertaken a great burden in terms of refugees and irregular migration," Alexander Schallenberg said.

Urging greater support for Ankara on these matters, he pointed out the need for security cooperation as well.

Schallenberg stressed that Türkiye, while "surrounded by a ring of fire either on the East or the Sahel region," bears a "very important role and responsibility."

Fidan also touched upon renewed tensions in the Balkans, saying: “It is clear that Türkiye and Austria need more cooperation in efforts for a solution to issues in Balkans."

RelatedTürkiye ready to host Ukraine-Russia peace summit — Erdogan
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
UK lawmakers vote to ban Palestine Action group as 'terrorist organisation'
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us