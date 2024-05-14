WORLD
1 MIN READ
Georgian lawmakers vote 84 to 30 to pass 'foreign agents' bill
The Georgian parliament has passed a controversial new law on the foreign ownership of media outlets and NGOs in the country. The so-called foreign agents bill designates any organisation receiving more than 20 percent of its funding from abroad as one operating on behalf of foreign interests. A similar law was introduced in Russia in 2012 to limit criticism of the government. The new law is fiercely opposed by Georgians who want to join the European Union, as Simon McGregor-Wood reports.
Georgia’s Media Law Controversy / Others
May 14, 2024
