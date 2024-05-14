WORLD
PKK/YPG torches office of Syrian Kurdish National Council
With the latest attack in Qamishli district in northeastern Syria, the total number of offices burned by the terror group since March 1 reaches to 10, says the council.
The terrorists assaulted  members of the KNC at the office, located in the city of Qamishli, the local sources added. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
May 14, 2024

Members of the PKK/YPG terror group have set fire to an office of the Syrian Kurdish National Council (KNC), a Kurdish opposition group in northeastern Syria.

The terrorists also assaulted members of the KNC at the office, located in the city of Qamishli, said the local sources on Tuesday.

In a written statement, the KNC said the PKK/YPG had burned 10 of its own offices and those of member parties in areas it has occupied since March 1.

"The Syrian Kurdish National Council strongly condemns these terrorist acts carried out by armed groups affiliated with (PKK/YPG) PYD. We also call on the International Coalition and NGOs to condemn such terrorist acts," the statement said.

The KNC was formed in October 2011 by representatives of Syrian-Kurdish political parties and civil society organisations. It is part of the opposition High Negotiation Committee.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, PKK has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
