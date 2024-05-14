Members of the PKK/YPG terror group have set fire to an office of the Syrian Kurdish National Council (KNC), a Kurdish opposition group in northeastern Syria.

The terrorists also assaulted members of the KNC at the office, located in the city of Qamishli, said the local sources on Tuesday.

In a written statement, the KNC said the PKK/YPG had burned 10 of its own offices and those of member parties in areas it has occupied since March 1.

Related Iraq's Kurdish Regional Government leader calls YPG/PKK 'headache'

"The Syrian Kurdish National Council strongly condemns these terrorist acts carried out by armed groups affiliated with (PKK/YPG) PYD. We also call on the International Coalition and NGOs to condemn such terrorist acts," the statement said.

The KNC was formed in October 2011 by representatives of Syrian-Kurdish political parties and civil society organisations. It is part of the opposition High Negotiation Committee.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, PKK has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK’s Syrian offshoot.