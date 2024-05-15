May 15, 2024
History repeats on Palestinian Nakba anniversary
History appears to be repeating itself on the 76th anniversary of the Nakba or catastrophe. Israeli forces are once again expelling Palestinians across Gaza and occupied West Bank, the numbers now in millions compared to the hundreds of thousands pushed out in 1948. And as the recent atrcoities reawaken those memories, many say Palestinians are suffering another genocide. Mohammed Al-Kassim reports.
