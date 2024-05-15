WORLD
2 MIN READ
EU calls on Georgia to withdraw 'foreign agent' bill
The bloc warned that the bill could hinder the Georgia's EU aspirations by imposing strict registration and disclosure rules on organisations with substantial foreign funding.
EU calls on Georgia to withdraw 'foreign agent' bill
Georgian demonstrators protesting the controversial "foreign influence" bill stand with a European Union (EU) flag in front of law enforcement officers blocking an area near the parliament building / Photo: AFP
May 15, 2024

The European Union has urged Georgia to withdraw its controversial "foreign agents" law and warned that the measure would set back the country's ambitions to join the bloc.

"The adoption of this law negatively impacts Georgia's progress on the EU path," said a statement from EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell and Enlargement Commissioner Oliver Varhelyi on Wednesday.

"The choice on the way forward is in Georgia's hands. We urge the Georgian authorities to withdraw the law."

Georgia's parliament on Tuesday passed the third and final reading of the bill, which would require organisations receiving more than 20 percent of their funding from abroad to register as agents of foreign influence, imposing onerous disclosure requirements and punitive fines for violations.

"The EU has clearly and repeatedly stated that the spirit and content of the law are not in line with EU core norms and values," Borrell and Varhelyi said.

"It will undermine the work of civil society and independent media while freedom of association and freedom of expression are fundamental rights at the core of Georgia’s commitments as part of the Association Agreement and of any EU accession path."

'Foreign influence'

The statement from the two members of the European Commission, the bloc's executive body, followed days of wrangling between EU member governments and officials.

Officials initially tried to agree a statement among the bloc's 27 member governments but that foundered on resistance from Hungary and Slovakia, diplomats said.

It then took more time to agree a Commission statement between Borrell, a Spanish social democrat, and Varhelyi, a Hungarian nominated by his country's nationalist government.

Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us