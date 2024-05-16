TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish forces neutralise 12 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
The air operation takes place in Gara and Hakurk in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry has announced.
Turkish forces neutralise 12 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq
The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks on Türkiye. / Photo: AA Archive
May 16, 2024

Turkish security forces neutralised"12 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defence Ministry has said.

The terrorists were targeted in an air operation in Gara and Hakurk regions, the ministry said on Wednesday on X, adding: "We will continue constant operations until there is not a single terrorist left in the region."

Turkish authorities use "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

RelatedTürkiye ready to support Iraq on border safety: Turkish defence ministry

The PKK is known for using northern Iraq, near the Turkish border, as a hideout to plot terror attacks on Türkiye.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK, listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU, has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the terror organization's hideouts in northern Iraq's Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us