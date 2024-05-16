May 16, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
War and conflict around the world displace 76M
Almost 80 million people worldwide are internally displaced, according to a new report by the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre. Commonly referred to by the acronym IDPs, which refers to someone who's been forced to leave their home but remains within their country's borders. Conflict and violence was the main driver of the record number in 2023. Tayyibe Aydin has more.
