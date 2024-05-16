TÜRKİYE
Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan meets Nigeria's first lady in Abuja
The "Awareness and Support Program for Cancer Control in Organisation of Islamic Cooperation" is a significant event that continues the efforts initiated by Emine Erdogan, with its first session held in Istanbul in 2016.
Emine Erdogan's visit to Nigeria underscores Türkiye's commitment to combating cancer in Africa and strengthening ties with African nations. / Photo: AA
May 16, 2024

Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan has arrived in Abuja, Nigeria, to participate in the Awareness and Support Program for Cancer Control in Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Member African Countries as the guest of honour.

Upon her arrival at Abuja Airport, Emine Erdogan was welcomed by Nigerian Minister of State for Police Affairs Imaan Suleiman Ibrahim, Turkish Ambassador to Abuja Hidayet Bayraktar, and his spouse.

She later met with Remi Tinubu, the wife of Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in a closed-door meeting where Tinubu expressed gratitude for Emine Erdogan's attendance and discussed the impact of her participation on the programme.

'Power of unity against cancer'

Emine Erdogan also opened the Exhibition of the Association of Women Artists of Nigeria at the Yunus Emre Institute in Abuja, where she interacted with Nigerian children learning Turkish and participated in a flute recital.

She praised the efforts of the African Leaders' Wives for Development Organisation and expressed her belief in the power of unity to increase awareness about cancer.

The "Awareness and Support Program for Cancer Control in Organisation of Islamic Cooperation" is a significant event that builds on the first session held in Istanbul in 2016, spearheaded by Emine Erdogan. She is scheduled to address the opening session as the guest of honour.

Emine Erdogan's visit to Nigeria underscores Türkiye's commitment to combating cancer in Africa and strengthening ties with African nations.

