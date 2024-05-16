TÜRKİYE
Turkish charity distributes 85,000 loaves of bread daily to camps in Idlib
Since the beginning of the war in Syria, 85,000 loaves of bread have been produced every day in seven bakeries in Idlib, thanks to the project of the Turkish relief organisation.
May 16, 2024

Türkiye's IHH Humanitarian Relief Foundation has been providing nearly 85,000 loaves of bread every day to families in tent camps in rural areas of Idlib in Syria.

Zeki Tahiroglu, IHH Syrian Operations Reyhanli regional office coordinator, told Anadolu Agency that thanks to the project, war-affected and needy families can regularly access bread.

Tahiroglu pointed out that the project has been ongoing since the beginning of the war in Syria in 2011.

"With the flour and financial aid donations from benefactors in Türkiye and worldwide, we produce 85,000 loaves of bread in seven different bakeries in Idlib, Syria, and distribute them regularly in the camps," said Tahiroglu.

He added that the bread is prepared to suit the taste of families and each bag contains seven loaves. “More than 12,000 families benefit from this work every day,” he said.

In March 2011, popular protests erupted in Syria demanding a peaceful transfer of power, but the Assad regime chose to suppress demonstrators militarily, pushing the country into a devastating civil war.

Syria has since witnessed unprecedented devastation and displacement, according to the UN. More than six million Syrians have fled the country, with three million hosted by Türkiye, and 6.7 million internally displaced.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
