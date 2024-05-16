TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Türkiye showcases its military hardware at Anatolian Phoenix drill
Held on May 6-17, the international exercise includes airplanes, helicopters and rescue teams and aims at improving interoperability with other countries and identifying areas of cooperation.
Türkiye showcases its military hardware at Anatolian Phoenix drill
The International Anatolian Phoenix-2024 Exercise, in which a total of 715 Turkish personnel took part, will end tomorrow. /Photo: AA / Others
May 16, 2024

The Turkish Armed Forces have showcased its latest military hardware and capabilities alongside six other nations at the joint International Anatolian Phoenix-2024.

A press tour of the event was held on Thursday at the 3rd Main Jet Base Command in central Türkiye's Konya province, where the aircraft and helicopters were involved in the military exercise.

The land, naval, and air forces of Azerbaijan, Qatar, Poland, Slovakia, Romania, and Saudi Arabia also participated in the exercise, which was also followed by observers from 17 countries.

Airplanes, helicopters, and rescue teams took part in the exercise aimed at improving the level of interoperability with other countries and identifying areas of cooperation.

The live-fire exercise also saw demonstrations of close air support, time-sensitive targeting, personnel rescue from hostile areas, ground-supported air isolation, convoy protection, personnel rescue, high-altitude jump, low-altitude parachute opening, as well as infiltration and re-infiltration missions.

As part of the drill, Turkish F-16 fighter jets hit targets marked by the Special Forces and JTAC, or Joint Terminal Attack Controller.

Later in a rescue operation, helicopters taking off from the 3rd Main Jet Base Command arrived at the exercise area to evacuate a wounded soldier. After a controlled landing, the personnel secured the perimeter before carrying the wounded to the helicopter.

As the helicopters took off, they came under enemy infantry fire, which was responded to by the attack helicopters with artillery fire.

The carefully choreographed rescue scenes were watched by military observers and journalists from the observation station.

During the exercise, the personnel completed their missions and as per the scenario, one soldier was rescued from enemy danger and targets destroyed.

The military delegation of observers later watched the aerobatic demonstrations performed by the Turkish Stars.

Four F-16s, one E-7T (Airborne Early Warning & Control Aircraft), one CN-235 type cargo plane, one xAS-532 Cougar type helicopter, one ANKA-S, two Atak attack helicopters, two S-70 helicopters, Air Force Command elements, SAT task team, Gendarmerie Special Search and Rescue team, and Special Forces Command personnel from Türkiye participated in the exercise.

The International Anatolian Phoenix-2024 Exercise, in which a total of 715 Turkish personnel took part, will end tomorrow.

The biannual International Anatolian Phoenix Exercise has been held since 2009 at the 3rd Main Jet Base Command. It aims to train the Personnel Rescue Task Force in a realistic operational environment and increase the level of experience required by present and future battlefields.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us