Turkish student Sarp Dora Kurtoglu has won the prestigious Bioengineering Departmental Service Award from the University of California, Berkeley, he told TRT World.

The award recognises a graduating senior for exceptional achievements and dedication to serving the community, in addition to maintaining high academic performance, according to the university website.

Kurtoglu said he has become the first Turkish student to win the award ever since the department was established in 2000.

"I am happy to be honoured with the award. My parents are also elated. I feel that all of my hard work has been recognised," he said.