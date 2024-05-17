TÜRKİYE
UC Berkeley honours Turkish student with bioengineering service award
Sarp Dora Kurtoglu becomes the first Turkish student to win the prestigious award.
Kurtoglu said he will start applying to medical schools in the United States and meanwhile work as researcher with Gladstone Institute of Cardiovascular Disease in San Fransciso. / Others
May 17, 2024

Turkish student Sarp Dora Kurtoglu has won the prestigious Bioengineering Departmental Service Award from the University of California, Berkeley, he told TRT World.

The award recognises a graduating senior for exceptional achievements and dedication to serving the community, in addition to maintaining high academic performance, according to the university website.

Kurtoglu said he has become the first Turkish student to win the award ever since the department was established in 2000.

"I am happy to be honoured with the award. My parents are also elated. I feel that all of my hard work has been recognised," he said.

