WORLD
4 MIN READ
Slovak PM has surgery again, condition 'still very serious': official
Slovak PM Robert Fico was shot on Wednesday by a 71-year-old 'lone wolf'. The previous operation lasted five hours, and his current condition, according to deputy prime minister Robert Kalinak, is still troubling.
Slovak PM has surgery again, condition 'still very serious': official
"His condition remains very serious ... I think it will take a few more days before we can definitively understand the direction of his recovery," Kalinak said. / Photo: Reuters
May 17, 2024

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico's condition was "still very serious" two days after an attempted assassination, his deputy and close ally said, as police raided the suspect's home.

Fico was hospitalised after the shooting on Wednesday, which happened as the 59-year-old leader was speaking to members of the public after a meeting in the central town of Handlova.

"He was operated on again, he had an almost two-hour-long operation," deputy prime minister Robert Kalinak told reporters on Friday outside the hospital in Banska Bystrica.

Fico had previously undergone a five-hour-long surgery, shortly after being airlifted from the scene of the attack on Wednesday.

"His state is still very serious. I think it would take a couple of days to see the course of the development of his state," Kalinak added on Friday.

RelatedWhat do we know about the attack on Slovakian prime minister?

The Banska Bystrica hospital director said Fico remained "conscious" despite being in a "serious" condition.

Earlier on Friday, local media reported that Slovak police had searched the home of the man charged with the shooting.

Officers brought along the alleged gunman, who was wearing a bulletproof vest and helmet, to the apartment he shared with his wife in the western town of Levice, Markiza TV footage showed.

"Police stayed in the apartment for several hours... They took the computer and documents out of the apartment," the private broadcaster said.

'Lone wolf'

Police, who told AFP news agency they would not comment on an ongoing investigation, have not named the suspect but media have identified him as 71-year-old writer Juraj Cintula.

He was charged on Thursday with attempted murder with premeditation in what the authorities have called a politically motivated attack.

"This is a lone wolf whose actions were accelerated after the presidential election since he was dissatisfied with its outcome," Interior Minister Matus Sutaj Estok said.

The attack has stoked fears of further violence and instability in the politically polarised nation, just weeks before European Parliament elections.

Officials drew a link to the political situation in the country, with its political scene marred by disinformation and attacks on social media during recent election campaigns.

Slovak president-elect Peter Pellegrini, who won an election in April, on Wednesday urged the political parties to suspend or reduce campaigning before the EU vote.

The biggest opposition party, centrist Progressive Slovakia, and others announced that they had done so.

Fico, a four-time premier and political veteran, returned to office in October.

Since then, he has made a string of remarks that have soured ties between Slovakia and neighbouring Ukraine after he questioned the country's sovereignty.

After he was elected, Slovakia stopped sending weapons to Ukraine, attacked by Russia in 2022.

RelatedSlovakia's PM condition serious, 'lone wolf' charged with attempted murder
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us