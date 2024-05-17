WORLD
Argentina's Milei slams 'satanic' socialism during Spain visit
President Javier Milei, a self-declared "anarcho-capitalist" is scheduled to take part in a gathering of Spanish far-right party Vox alongside other hard-right European leaders such as France's Marine Le Pen.
May 17, 2024

Argentina's President Javier Milei has denounced what he called "satanic" socialism in a speech on the first day of his visit to Spain, where he was criticised by a member of Spain's left-wing government.

"Let us not let the dark, black, satanic, atrocious, horrible carcinogenic side that is socialism prevail over us," he said on Friday, in a talk about his books on libertarian ideas.

Earlier Friday, Spanish Labour Minister Yolanda Diaz accused Milei of sowing "hatred", weeks after a diplomatic clash between the nations.

"There aren't many who sow hate, but they make a lot of noise and flood everything," Diaz, who is also one of three deputy prime ministers, told a forum at her ministry.

"Milei and other governments of hate are back with their austerity measures and authoritarianism," she added.

Diaz leads the far-left party Sumar, one of Socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez's junior coalition partners.

Milei did not directly respond to her comment, but he did say his policies were putting Argentina back on track "after a decline of more than 100 years".

Diplomatic row

A self-declared "anarcho-capitalist", Milei won elections last November vowing to reduce the Argentine deficit to zero.

To that end, he has instituted an austerity programme that has seen the government slash subsidies for transport, fuel and energy, even as wage-earners lost a fifth of their purchasing power.

Milei, who began his visit to Spain on Friday, will not be meeting either Sanchez or King Felipe VI.

On Sunday, he is scheduled to take part at a gathering of Spanish far-right party Vox alongside other hard-right leaders such as France's Marine Le Pen.

His visit comes after Spanish Transport Minister Oscar Puente had to apologise after sparking a row with Buenos Aires by suggesting Milei was on drugs.

"I saw Milei on television" during the campaign, Puente told a Socialist Party conference. "I don't know if it was before or after the consumption... of substances."

Within hours, Milei's office issued an official statement lambasting Sanchez's leftist government, accusing it of putting "the middle class in danger with his socialist policies that bring only poverty and death".

Puente later said he had made a "mistake", saying he was not aware of the repercussion s his comments would have, and Buenos Aires said the dispute was "over".

SOURCE:AFP
