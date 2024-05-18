WORLD
2 MIN READ
Pakistan protests to Kyrgyz diplomat after violence
Kyrgyz charge d'affaires in Islamabad was summoned to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani students.
Pakistan protests to Kyrgyz diplomat after violence
Kyrgyz health ministry had confirmed four Pakistanis were given first aid and discharged while one was still under treatment for injury. / Photo: Dawn / Others
May 18, 2024

Pakistan's foreign ministry has said it had summoned and handed a note of protest to Kyrgyzstan's top diplomat in the country in response to violence against Pakistani students in Bishkek.

"It was impressed on the Kyrgyz charge d'affaires that the Kyrgyz government should take all possible measures to ensure the safety and security of Pakistani students and citizens," Pakistan's foreign ministry said in a statement on Saturday.

Kyrgyz police said they had mobilised forces in the Central Asian nation's capital on Friday to quell the violence, in which hundreds of Kyrgyz men attacked buildings housing foreign students, including Pakistanis.

The attack, the police said, was prompted by foreigners whose nationality was not immediately clear - beating up locals in the city.

The statement said the Kyrgyz health ministry had confirmed four Pakistanis were given first aid and discharged while one was still under treatment for injury.

Pakistan said it had set up emergency hotlines for those affected by the violence.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in a statement expressed concern over the incident, saying Islamabad would fly back any of Pakistani citizens who wanted to leave the country immediately.

RelatedMobs target Pakistani students in Kyrgyz capital Bishkek
SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us