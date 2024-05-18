TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye rescues over 100 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea
Most migrants are pushed back into Turkish waters by Greek forces, an illegal practice repeatedly condemned by Ankara and global rights groups.
Türkiye rescues over 100 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea
Türkiye has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution. / Photo: AA Archive
May 18, 2024

The Turkish Coast Guard has rescued 114 irregular migrants, including 31 children, from the Aegean Sea in the past day.

The rescue operations took place on Friday at various locations along the coast, supporting the ongoing humanitarian efforts in the region.

In one incident near southwestern Mugla's Bodrum, 22 migrants, including five children, were found in a life raft pushed back into Turkish waters by Greek forces, the Turkish Coast Guard said in a statement.

Near Marmaris, Mugla, 35 migrants, including nine children, were rescued from a rubber boat also reportedly pushed back by Greek forces.

Another group of 18 migrants in a rubber boat with engine trouble was rescued near western Izmir's Karaburun.

Another rescue operation occurred near Izmir in Seferihisar, where 10 migrants, including two children, were found in a rubber boat returned by Greek forces.

Off the coast of western Canakkale's Gokceada, 29 migrants, including 15 children, were saved from a wooden boat in danger of sinking due to bad weather.

The Turkish Coast Guard utilised multiple vessels to ensure the safety of all rescued individuals.

Ankara and global rights groups have repeatedly condemned Greece’s illegal pushback practice, saying it violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us