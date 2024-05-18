Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has responded to an Israeli government after Tel Aviv accused Ankara of supporting Hamas’ fighters in the killing of a German-Israeli citizen.

The Ministry countered on Saturday with Anadolu's photos proving that war crimes are being committed in Gaza.

"Our response to the spokesperson of the Israeli government accused of genocide, Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz," the ministry wrote on X, with images from Anadolu's "Evidence" book.

The post included images of children killed in Israeli attacks, the Palestinians in Gaza carrying shrouded bodies and mass graves.

Katz previously targeted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a post on X.

"@RTErdogan, these are your Hamas partners whom you call 'freedom fighters', who kidnapped the body of Shani Louk, a young Israeli with German citizenship, to Gaza after torturing her at the Nova music festival and murdering her. Yesterday, @IDF soldiers recovered her body from Gaza to bring her to burial - you should be silent and ashamed!" he said.