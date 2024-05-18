TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye counters Israeli FM's accusations with evidence of Gaza 'genocide'
In response to Israeli accusations, Türkiye's Foreign Ministry presented evidence of Gaza war crimes, including images of civilian casualties and destruction, challenging the allegations of supporting Hamas.
Türkiye counters Israeli FM's accusations with evidence of Gaza 'genocide'
In a direct response to Israeli allegations, Turkish Foreign Ministry showcased photos of Gaza’s war-torn reality, countering the claims with evidence of civilian suffering and mass graves. / Photo: AA
May 18, 2024

Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs has responded to an Israeli government after Tel Aviv accused Ankara of supporting Hamas’ fighters in the killing of a German-Israeli citizen.

The Ministry countered on Saturday with Anadolu's photos proving that war crimes are being committed in Gaza.

"Our response to the spokesperson of the Israeli government accused of genocide, Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz," the ministry wrote on X, with images from Anadolu's "Evidence" book.

The post included images of children killed in Israeli attacks, the Palestinians in Gaza carrying shrouded bodies and mass graves.

Katz previously targeted Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in a post on X.

"@RTErdogan, these are your Hamas partners whom you call 'freedom fighters', who kidnapped the body of Shani Louk, a young Israeli with German citizenship, to Gaza after torturing her at the Nova music festival and murdering her. Yesterday, @IDF soldiers recovered her body from Gaza to bring her to burial - you should be silent and ashamed!" he said.

RelatedTürkiye's Altun lauds reaction of youth against Israeli atrocities in Gaza
SOURCE:AA
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us