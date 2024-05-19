The helicopter carrying Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi has reportedly crashed due to weather conditions while returning from a dam inauguration ceremony on the Azerbaijan border.

According to Iranian state media, Raisi was accompanied by Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, East Azerbaijan Governor Malik Rehmati and Friday prayer leader in the city of Tabriz Ayatollah Al Hashem at the time of the accident.

Reactions have begun to emerge as Iranian search and rescue teams navigate a fog-shrouded mountainside in their efforts to reach the crash zone.

Following are reactions from foreign governments and officials to the news.

Türkiye to provide support for search, rescue operations

Turkish President Erdogan expressed deep sadness over the accident saying "Türkiye is closely following the incident in full coordination with Iranian authorities and that the country is ready to provide all necessary support."

Türkiye Foreign Ministry also issued a statement on its website, expressing, "We are following with sorrow the developments regarding the helicopter accident that occurred today (May 19) in Iran."

"We wish safety and health for Iranian officials, including President Ibrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian, who were involved in the accident, and extend our condolences to the brotherly Iranian people," the statement continued.

"Efforts have been initiated to provide all kinds of support for search and rescue operations."

European Commission activates satellite service

The European Commission is activating satellite mapping service to aid search efforts after Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi's helicopter crashed, following a request for assistance from Iran, the European commissioner for crisis management said.

The European Commission's Copernicus Emergency Management Service provides mapping products based on satellite imagery.

Crisis management commissioner Janez Lenarcic said on X that the service was activating its "rapid response mapping service in view of the helicopter accident."

Saudi Arabia ready to help

Saudi Arabia expressed its support for Iran and said it was ready to provide any assistance required after a helicopter carrying Iranian President crashed.

The Saudi foreign ministry also said the kingdom was following reports about the crash with "great concern", according to the Saudi state news agency.

US 'closely following reports'

The US State Department announced that they are closely monitoring developments regarding the helicopter crash involving Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, which reportedly made a "hard landing."

"We are closely following reports of a possible hard landing of a helicopter in Iran carrying the Iranian president and foreign minister.

The White House stated they had briefed President Biden on reports of the crash of a helicopter carrying the Iranian President.

Azerbaijan 'ready to provide all kinds of support'

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev expressed serious concern over the helicopter's emergency landing carrying Raisi and his delegation.

"Today, after meeting with the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Ibrahim Raisi, we were seriously worried by the news that the helicopter carrying the high delegation made an emergency landing in Iran. Our prayers to Almighty God are with President Ibrahim Raisi and his accompanying delegation. As a neighboring, friendly and brotherly country, the Republic of Azerbaijan is ready to provide all kinds of support," said Aliyev on X.

Iraq to assist in search

Iraq, on the other hand, has instructed its interior ministry, the Red Crescent and other relevant bodies to offer help to neighbouring Iran and assist in the search, the Iraqi government said in a statement.

Hamas in solidarity

Palestinian group Hamas expressed sympathy with Iran. “Our hearts are with the brotherly Iranian people. We ask Almighty God to have mercy on the Iranian president, the foreign minister, and all those accompanying them,” Hamas leader Izzat al Rishq said in a statement.

This is a developing story.