Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, the country's foreign minister and others have been found dead at the site of a helicopter crash after an hourslong search, state media reported.

State TV gave no immediate cause for the crash in Iran's East Azerbaijan province.

Raisi was accompanied by Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian, the governor of Iran's East Azerbaijan province and other officials and bodyguards, the state-run IRNA news agency reported.

Since the confirmation of Raisi's death by Iranian state officials, reactions from world leaders have started to pour in.

Türkiye extended its condolences to Tehran on the death of Raisi and other senior officials in a helicopter crash, Turkish President Erdogan and the country's foreign minister said.

"Türkiye will stand by Iran 'in these difficult and sad times'," President Erdogan said.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, in a joint presser with his Pakistani counterpart in Islamabad, said, "Unfortunately, the news of the esteemed president and foreign minister's passing away has saddened us deeply. We do share the deep pain of friendly and brotherly people of Iran."

Soon after the crash in northwestern Iran's East Azerbaijan province on Sunday afternoon, Türkiye had mobilised all the possible equipment to assist in search and rescue operations, he added.

Fidan said Türkiye wishes "Allah's mercy upon those who lost their lives," and extended condolences to the Iranian people.​

​​​​​​Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was "deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise" of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran," Modi posted on social media platform X. "India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow."

India's foreign minister S Jaishankar also posted on X that he was "deeply shocked to hear of the passing away" of Raisi and his counterpart Hossein Amirabdollahian.

"Our condolences to their families," he said. "We stand with the people of Iran at time of this tragedy."

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, in a post on social media platform X on Monday, extended his deepest condolences to "brotherly Iran" on behalf of himself and the Pakistani people and government.

"The great Iranian nation will overcome this tragedy with customary courage," Sharif said.

Pakistan will observe a day of mourning and the flag will fly at half mast as a mark of respect for Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and his companions who died in a helicopter crash, Sharif said.

Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said in a statement that Raisi and Amirabdollahian were known as "true, reliable friends of our country."

"Their role in strengthening mutually beneficial Russian-Iranian cooperation and trusting partnership is invaluable. We sincerely extend our condolences to the families and friends of the victims, as well as to the entire friendly people of Iran. Our thoughts and hearts are with you in this sad hour," he said.

China's President Xi Jinping said that the "tragic death" of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash was "a great loss to the Iranian people," according to Beijing's foreign ministry.

"President Xi Jinping pointed out (that)... His (Raisi's) tragic death is a great loss to the Iranian people, and the Chinese people have lost a good friend," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said at a regular press conference.

Lebanon announced three days of national mourning over the deaths of the Iranian President and the foreign minister.

Japan's government spokesperson Yoshimasa Hayashi said Japan expresses its deepest condolences to the government and people of Iran over the death of President Raisi and the foreign minister.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, in a statement on X, said "... Deeply saddened to have to say goodbye to an exemplary person, an extraordinary leader of the world as our brother Ebrahim is, and will always be, an excellent human being, defender of the sovereignty of his people and unconditional friend of our country.

"From Bolivarian lands, we express our deepest condolences to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and wish for divine consolation for such a sensitive loss. We join the feelings of his family and our Iranian brothers and sisters in these difficult moments," he added.

Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani expressed condolences to the Iranian government and people on the passing of President Raisi in a statement.

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mohamed Shia al Sudani, in a statement, expressed Iraq's support for the Iranian people and leaders during this tragic time.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el Sisi said in a statement, "The president of the Arab Republic of Egypt extends his sincere condolences and sympathy to the brotherly Iranian people."

He also expressed "the solidarity of the Arab Republic of Egypt with the Iranian leadership and people in this terrible incident."

Sri Lanka President Ranil Wickremesinghe said in a statement on X, "I express my deepest sympathies and sincere condolences to the bereaved families, the government and the people of Iran. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families of President Raisi and his entourage."

The UAE President, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed al Nahyan, extended his deepest condolences to the Iranian government and people over the passing of the Iranian President and Foreign Minister, stating that the UAE stands in solidarity with Iran during this difficult time.

Jordan's King Abdullah, in a statement on X, said, "My deepest condolences to the brothers, leadership, government and people of the Islamic Republic of Iran on the death of Brother President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Brother Hossein Amirabdullahian and those accompanying them, may God have mercy on them all.

"We stand in solidarity with our brothers in Iran in this difficult circumstance."

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said he was "deeply saddened" by the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and other officials in a helicopter crash, noting their shared commitment to bolstering ties.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic deaths of President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian and several other officials of the Islamic Republic of Iran," he said in a statement on social media.