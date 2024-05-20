May 20, 2024
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi has died in helicopter crash
Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi and the Foreign Minister in a helicopter crash. They were on their way back to the capital, when the accident happened. The Iranian cabinet is having an emergency meeting now and within the next few hours we are expecting to hear from the supreme leader Ayatullah Ali Khamanei. Tayyibe Aydin brings us some details regarding the accident.
Iranian Red Crescent: Bodies of Raisi, others recovered from site / Others
