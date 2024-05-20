WORLD
3 MIN READ
London Court permits Julian Assange to appeal US extradition
The judges permitted his right to appeal on the pretext that he might be discriminated against based on his foreign nationality in the trial.
London Court permits Julian Assange to appeal US extradition
Asaange's legal team were buoyant after the decision was made / Photo: Reuters
May 20, 2024

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been permitted to have a full appeal over his extradition to the United States after arguing at London's High Court that he might not be able to rely on his right to free speech at a trial.

Two judges at the High Court on Monday said they had given him leave to have a full appeal to hear his argument that he might be discriminated against on the basis the Australian-born Assange is a foreign national.

Hundreds of protesters had gathered outside the court ahead of what was a key ruling after 13 years of legal battles, with two judges asked to declare whether they were satisfied by US assurances that Assange, 52, could rely on the First Amendment right if he is tried for spying in the US

The news was met outside the court by an eruption of cheering and singing. Assange's legal team had said if he lost, he could be on a plane across the Atlantic within 24 hours.

RelatedWhy extraditing Julian Assange to the US would be bad for media freedom

'Inadequate assurance'

His lawyer Edward Fitzgerald had told the judges they should not accept the assurance given by US prosecutors that Australian-born Assange could seek to rely upon the rights and protections given under the First Amendment, as a US court would not be bound by this.

"We say this is a blatantly inadequate assurance," he told the court.

Fitzgerald had accepted a separate assurance that Assange would not face the death penalty, saying the US had provided an "unambiguous promise not to charge any capital offence".

The US said its First Amendment assurance was sufficient. James Lewis, representing the US authorities, said it made clear that Assange would not be discriminated against because of his nationality in any US trial or hearing.

Asaange's legal team were buoyant after the decision was made. Fitzgerald said it could be months before the appeal was heard.

RelatedWikiLeaks' Julian Assange wins temporary reprieve from extradition to US
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us