From cleric to president, Iran's Raisi dies in a helicopter crash

Ebrahim Raisi, who served as Iran’s 8th president, holding the role from 2021 to 2024, was a conservative cleric with a judicial background. Known for his hardline policies, Raisi’s tenure saw significant political and social enforcement of his stance in Iran. He also advocated for a muscular policy towards the West, but sought to reconcile Iran with its Arab neighbours.