WORLD
1 MIN READ
Has Gaza become 'Genocide Joe's' Vietnam moment?
US President Joe Biden is facing tremendous opposition from students across the country for his "blank cheque" support to Israel while it continues its military offensive in Palestine's Gaza. Such widespread student protests haven't been seen in the US since the Vietnam War. The protests back then forced a change in Washington's policy in a war that killed over 3 million Vietnamese and at least 58,000 US soldiers.
Has Gaza become 'Genocide Joe's' Vietnam moment? / Others
May 20, 2024
Explore
Russia recognises Taliban rule: A new chapter in an old battlefield
SAARC’s demise and the birth of a China-Pakistan-led regional order
By Sabena Siddiqui
UN welcomes ‘landmark’ ruling to address climate crisis
Trump says he is disappointed in Putin, ‘I do not think he is looking to stop’
What is behind 'heat' on US trading firm Jane Street in India?
Brazil is set to host BRICS summit. What will they discuss
Israel turns occupied West Bank town into a 'big prison'
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'They called me': Trump says Iran warned US ahead of Qatar strike
Trump warns tariff letters to be sent 'soon'; Asian markets waver
Trump unveils plans for a UFC fight on White House lawn to mark America’s 250th anniversary
US deploys 200 Marines to Florida to support immigration operations
El Salvador's Bukele denies torture of deported US resident in prison
US Supreme Court paves way for Trump admin to send migrants to South Sudan
Rubio signals review of Syria-related 'terrorist' designations in call with Syrian foreign minister
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us