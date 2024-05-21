Tuesday, May 21, 2024

1929 GMT –– US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has that said a number of countries could play an instrumental role, "at least on an interim basis," if needed in helping provide security for post-war Gaza.

Speaking at a Senate Appropriations Subcommittee hearing, Blinken made the comments when asked if he thought that Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates had the capability or the will to run Gaza.

More updates 👇

1927 GMT –– Türkiye to keep cooperating with Egypt on aid to Gaza: envoy

Türkiye will continue cooperating with Egypt to provide Gaza with humanitarian and food aid, the Turkish ambassador to Cairo has said.

At a breakfast event in the Turkish Embassy, Salih Mutlu Sen said there was no alternative to Egypt in delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza, which the country borders.

Citing statements by UN officials, Sen noted that 95 percent of aid sent to Gaza, especially food aid, was delivered via Egypt through the Rafah Border Crossing.

The Israeli army should withdraw from the Palestinian side of the Rafah Border Crossing, which it illegally occupied earlier this month, said Sen, stressing that both Türkiye and Egypt demanded this.

1908 GMT –– Israel revokes order to cut AP live Gaza video feed

Israel's Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi has said he had revoked an order given earlier in the day to cut a Gaza live video feed by US newswire Associated Press.

"I have now ordered to cancel the operation and return the equipment to the AP agency," Karhi said in a statement after the White House had called on Israel to reverse the move.

1859 GMT –– Police again storm pro-Palestinian protest at University of Geneva

Police have stormed a pro-Palestinian protest at the University of Geneva and removed all Palestinian flags and banners on campus.

Students launched a new demonstration on campus after police broke up a previous protest camp last week.

Protesting students decided to stage a new rally in solidarity with Gaza after no progress was made in negotiations with the university’s management.

About 100 students first saw intervention by university security Tuesday afternoon but they continued their protest.

Police later stormed the campus.

1755 GMT –– Israel killed 3% of Gaza's Christians since Oct. 7: Palestinian minister

Israel has killed 3 percent of Gaza’s Christian population since the start of its onslaught last Oct. 7, the Palestinian state minister for foreign affairs and expatriates has said.

Varsen Aghabekian Shahin met in Ramallah with a delegation from Churches for Middle East Peace (CMEP), including its executive director, Rev. Mae Elise Cannon.

“The Israeli war has resulted in the death of 3 percent of Gaza’s Christians and the destruction of churches amid restrictions (on Christians) in the West Bank,” Shahin said during the meeting as cited by a Foreign Ministry statement.

1741 GMT –– US' National Press Club urges Israel to restore AP's equipment, live feed into Gaza

The National Press Club, the largest organisation for journalists in the US, has urged Israel to restore The Associated Press' equipment and live feed in Gaza.

The organisation was "bitterly disappointed" by Israel's move to confiscate broadcast equipment of the AP and shut down the live feed into Gaza, said Club President Emily Wilkins.

"We call on Israel to reverse course on this overly aggressive action and restore the AP’s equipment and live feed," she said in a statement.

"There was no strategic reason for these actions, which are part of a pattern of aggression against journalism organisations by Israel," she said. "In particular we call on the Israeli press to emphasise these actions in their coverage so citizens of Israel are fully aware of what their government is doing in their name".

1734 GMT –– Gaza authorities call for stopping Israel's policy of starvation

Authorities in Gaza have appealed to the international community to intervene to stop Israel’s policy of starvation against the territory’s population.

There are "continued signs of famine in northern Gaza as a result of the (Israeli) occupation's use of starvation as a tool of war," the enclave's media office said in a statement.

It said Israel has continued to prevent the entry of basic commodities such as sugar, oils, milk and wheat into northern Gaza.

"It is also restricting the entry of vegetables in quantities that make them expensive, leaving most citizens unable to buy them, let alone banning the entry of gas," it added. "This reality shows that famine in northern Gaza has become a certainty, and the indicators of malnutrition among all its residents are one of its signs," the media office said.

1720 GMT –– Pakistan urges SCO to demand unconditional ceasefire in Gaza

Pakistan has urged the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to demand an "immediate and unconditional" ceasefire in Gaza, where Israeli forces have killed over 35,000 Palestinians, mostly children and women, since October of last year.

"(The) SCO must outrightly denounce this barbaric act and call for an immediate and unconditional ceasefire before the flames of this conflict engulf other regions," Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said while addressing the SCO Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs in Astana, Kazakhstan.

"Unilateral" and "illegal" measures to change the status of disputed territories in violation of UN Security Council resolutions must be strongly condemned and opposed by all, Dar added, according to a statement from Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry.

1707 GMT –– UN voices concern after Israel shuts down Associated Press' Gaza live feed

A UN spokesperson has voiced concern after the Israeli government shut down The Associated Press’ live feed of Gaza and seized the news agency’s equipment.

"I saw the reports in the Israeli press this morning. Frankly, it's quite shocking," Stephane Dujarric told reporters.

"I think journalists need to be able to do their work freely. The Associated Press, all news organisations should be allowed to do its work freely and free of any harassment," Dujarric added.

1703 GMT –– Israel's shutdown of AP live feed 'act of madness': Lapid

Israeli opposition leader Yair Lapid has condemned the shutdown of the Associated Press live feed showing a view into Gaza as an “act of madness.”

"The confiscation of the equipment of AP, the largest news agency in the world, by [Communications Minister] Shlomo Karhi’s men, is an act of madness," Lapid wrote on X.

"This is not Al Jazeera, this is an American media outlet that has won 53 Pulitzer Prizes," he added. "This government behaves as if it has decided to make sure, at any cost, that Israel will be ostracized all over the world," Lapid said.

1621 GMT –– Eightmore Palestinians killed in Israeli strikes in war-torn Gaza

At least eight Palestinians, including a baby girl, were killed in two Israeli air strikes in Gaza, according to medics.

Six bodies, including a one-year-old girl, were retrieved after Israeli fighter jets struck a house in central Gaza City, the Palestinian Civil Defence agency said in a statement.

At least 15 other people were also injured in the attack, it added.

Two more Palestinians were killed and several others wounded when Israeli jets shelled a group of civilians in central Rafah in southern Gaza, medical sources said.

1615 GMT –– White House’s Sullivan leaves Israel ‘disappointed’ after talks on Gaza war: Report

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has left Israel "disappointed" after his talks with Israeli officials on the conflict in Gaza, according to Israeli media.

"Sullivan realises that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu has no strategy to end the war on Gaza," Israeli public broadcaster KAN said, citing an Israeli official.

1610 GMT –– Gaza currently experiencing 'medical catastrophe': MSF

Gaza is experiencing a "medical catastrophe," an aid agency official has said.

Deputy Medical Coordinator of Doctors Without Borders (MSF) in Gaza, Muhammad Abu Mugaysib, said only two field hospitals are operating in Rafah.

"These hospitals cannot even meet the shortages and needs of the people. What we need are not field hospitals but regular hospitals. Field hospitals can work in emergencies, but they cannot meet the major needs of the people," said Mugaysib.

"Unfortunately, no medical aid has reached Gaza since the start of the Israeli army's ground attacks on May 6th. Therefore, we are experiencing shortages in many medical supplies," he noted.

​​​​​​​"If the Rafah border crossing is not opened soon, there will be a major breakdown, and this will have a significant impact on the medical activities we carry out in Gaza. This is valid not only for MSF members but for all actors operating in the region," he added.

1455 GMT –– Israel shutting AP's Gaza video is 'concerning': US

The United States has expressed concern after US news agency The Associated Presssaid that Israel had shut down its live video feed of war-torn Gaza.

"Obviously this is concerning and we want to look into it," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters on President Joe Biden's plane as he travelled to New Hampshire.

1440 GMT –– Israel shut down its Gaza live video feed: US agency

The US news agency Associated Press has said Israel had shut down its live video feed of war-torn Gaza after authorities accused it of violating a new ban on Al Jazeera.

"The Associated Press decries in the strongest terms the actions of the Israeli government to shut down our longstanding live feed," the AP said in a statement, blaming "an abusive use" of Israel's new foreign broadcaster law.

AP said authorities had also seized its camera and broadcasting equipment.

"We urge the Israeli authorities to return our equipment and enable us to reinstate our live feed immediately so we can continue to provide this important visual journalism to thousands of media outlets around the world," the agency said.

1437 GMT –– Belgium must recognise Palestinian state now: minister

Belgium's Development Minister Caroline Gennez has said that her country must be a "pioneer" and recognise the Palestinian state "now."

"Belgium must be a European pioneer and recognize the Palestinian state now," Gennez wrote on X.

She added: "A full-fledged Palestinian state is the only path towards peace and security for Palestinians and Israelis."

1424 GMT –– Food distribution in Rafah suspended due to insecurity: UNRWA

The UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) has said that food distribution in Gaza's southern city of Rafah was currently suspended due to lack of supplies and insecurity caused by Israel.

UNRWA said in a statement on X that only seven out of its 24 health centres were operational and that it had not received any medical supplies in the past 10 days due to "closures/disruptions" at the Rafah and Kerem Shalom crossings into Gaza.

Simultaneous Israeli assaults on the southern and northern edges of Gaza this month have caused a new exodus of hundreds of thousands of people from their homes, and sharply restricted the flow of aid, raising the risk of famine.

1401 GMT –– Patients, medics evacuate northern Gaza hospital after Israeli shelling

Israeli artillery shelling has forced patients and medics to evacuate the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, according to witnesses.

The evacuation followed Israeli shelling of the hospital’s emergency department that caused extensive damage at the site, they said.

Israel's ongoing attacks in northern Gaza have forced all hospitals in the area out of service.

1228 GMT –– Those who attack Gaza aid trucks are militias backed by gov't: Israeli opposition leader

Israel's opposition leader Yair Lapid has said those who attack the humanitarian aid trucks for the war-torn Gaza are militias backed by the Israeli government.

Speaking to the Israeli Army Radio, Lapid said the rioters who have attacked the aid trucks were militias backed by Israel's ruling regime, in reference to the government of Benjamin Netanyahu.

Over the past few weeks, illegal Israeli settlers have attacked and vandalised dozens of aid trucks travelling from the occupied West Bank to Gaza.

1224 GMT –– Qatar to continue mediation efforts to reach Gaza ceasefire deal

Qatar has said it will continue its mediation efforts to reach a ceasefire deal between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

“We…encourage the international community to hold accountable those responsible for targeting civilians,” Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed al Ansari told a press conference in Doha.

He warned that Israel’s closure of the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza "exacerbates the humanitarian catastrophe" in the enclave. "There is no alternative to the opening of the land crossings for the entry of humanitarian aid trucks," he added.

1153 GMT –– US reaction to ICC's Netanyahu warrant 'more than curious': Kremlin

The Kremlin has defined the reaction of the US to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as “more than curious.”

In a press briefing, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters: “You know that we are not parties to the (Rome) Statute. Accordingly, we do not recognise the jurisdiction of this court.

But in general, indeed, the situation is more than curious in terms of the US attitude and readiness to use sanctions methods even in relation to the ICC.”

1141 GMT –– Israeli army shells Gaza's Kamal Adwan Hospital: report

Israeli army shells the emergency department at Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza, Anadolu correspondent has reported from the ground.

On the other hand, the World Health Organization (WHO) chief has expressed concern over the safety of patients and staff in Gaza's besieged al-Awda hospital.

"Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza has been under siege since 19 May, with no one allowed to leave or enter; 148 hospital staff, 22 patients and their companions are still trapped inside," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

Tedros noted that medical staff inside the hospital reported an attack on Monday, "with snipers aiming at the building and an artillery rocket hitting the fifth floor, where the administration department is located."

"We are deeply concerned about the safety of the remaining patients and hospital staff," he said, adding: "We appeal for their protection, for humanitarian access and an immediate ceasefire."

1129 GMT ––Gaza death toll surges to 35,647 as Israel escalates assault

At least 35,647 Palestinians have been killed in relentless Israeli attacks on Gaza since last October 7, the Health Ministry in the besieged enclave said.

The Israeli onslaught has also injured 79,852 people, the ministry added in a statement.

"Israeli attacks killed 85 people and injured 200 others in the last 24 hours," the ministry said.

"Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads as rescuers are unable to reach them," it added.

1106 GMT –– Israel-Saudi normalisation needs Gaza quiet, discussion of Palestinian rule: US envoy

Forging formal Israeli-Saudi relations as part of an emerging trilateral deal involving Washington would require a calming of the Gaza war and a discussion of prospects for Palestinian governance, the US envoy to Jerusalem has said.

"There's going to have to be some period of quiet, I think, in Gaza, and there's going to have to be a conversation about how do you deal with the question of the future of Palestinian governance," Ambassador Jack Lew said.

"My view is, that strategic benefit is worth taking the risk of getting into that conversation about. But that's a decision that the government of Israel will have to make and the people of Israel will have to make," he told a conference hosted by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI) think-tank.

0759 GMT –– China says it hopes ICC will hold objective, impartial position

China said it hoped the International Criminal Court would uphold an "objective" position after a prosecutor requested arrest warrants for leaders from Israel, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the resistance movement Hamas.

Asked on Tuesday about the decision, Beijing said there was "an overwhelming consensus in the international community to immediately stop the war in Gaza and put an end to the humanitarian crisis of the Palestinian people."

"It is hoped that the ICC will uphold its objective and impartial position and exercise its powers in accordance with the law," foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said.

"The collective punishment of the Palestinian people should not be continued," he added.

"China has always stood on the side of justice and international law on the Palestinian issue," Wang said, adding Beijing supported "endeavours to promote a comprehensive, just and lasting solution to the Palestinian issue."

0909 GMT –– Israel deliberately kills Palestinian doctor in Jenin: Health Ministry

The Palestinian Health Ministry condemned the Israeli killing of a Palestinian doctor in the Jenin city in the northern West Bank, describing it as a "deliberate crime."

In a statement, the ministry identified the doctor as Aseed Jabareen, 50, who was killed in the vicinity of the Jenin hospital where he worked.

"The crime of the deliberate killing of the martyr doctor at the hands of the (Israeli) occupation forces is added to the series of daily crimes and assaults on the Palestinian health sector," the statement also said.

It added that Jabareen had been working as a surgical doctor in the ministry's hospitals for 17 years.

0829 GMT –– Hamas calls out ICC for 'equating executioner with victim'

Hamas has criticised the International Criminal Court (ICC) for "equating the executioner with the victim" after it sought arrest warrants for leaders of the Palestinian resistance group.

In a statement on Telegram on Monday, Hamas requested the ICC to issue arrest warrants for all Israeli war criminals and cancel those against the Palestinian group.​​​​​​​

Hamas claimed the warrants for the Palestinian resistance leaders lacked legal basis.

0812 GMT –– Israel's Gallant: ICC prosecutor trying to deny Israeli right to self-defence

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant described a request by the International Criminal Court prosecutor for arrest warrants against him and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu as a "disgraceful" bid to interfere in the Gaza war.

"The attempt by Prosecutor Karim Khan to deny the State of Israel the right to self-defence and to free its hostages must be rejected out of hand," Gallant said in a post on X.

0734 GMT –– 'Delayed but positive': Turkish justice minister on ICC arrest warrant for Netanyahu

The Turkish justice minister on Monday praised International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan for seeking arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his defence minister, describing the move as "delayed but positive."

In a post on X, Yilmaz Tunc criticised Israel for its actions in Gaza since October 7, 2023, claiming that these actions have violated international law and disregarded fundamental human rights, including the rights to life, property, security, and freedom of religion and conscience.

"The application for an arrest warrant by the chief prosecutor at the International Criminal Court against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant for the war and crimes against humanity they committed is a delayed but positive decision," Tunc said.

0717 GMT –– Slovenia supports ICC's 'arrest warrant' for Israeli officials

The Slovenian Foreign Ministry supported the "arrest warrant" issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) Public Prosecutor Karim Khan against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defence Minister Yoav Gallant.

"War crimes and crimes against humanity committed on the territory of Israel and Palestine from at least Oct 7 2023 must be prosecuted independently and impartially regardless of the perpetrators," Slovenia's Foreign Ministry said Monday on X.

"Accountability is crucial to prevent atrocities and to guarantee peace," the ministry said.

The ministry underlined that Slovenia firmly supports the ICC and welcomes this advancement in the investigation of the recent situation in Palestine.

0656 GMT –– Israeli army raids Jenin city, kills 7 Palestinians

The Israeli army early on Tuesday raided the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank, triggering clashes that killed seven Palestinians.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu news agency that a large force stormed into the city, amid intense Israeli drones overflights in Jenin.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a brief statement that seven Palestinians were killed and nine others were injured, including two in serious condition, from the Israeli forces in Jenin.

0213 GMT — France supports ICC amid warrants sought for Israeli leaders

France has said late Monday that it supports the independence of the International Criminal Court, whose prosecutor has requested arrest warrants for leaders from Israel, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and the Palestinian resistance group Hamas.

"France supports the International Criminal Court, its independence, and the fight against impunity in all situations," its foreign ministry said in a statement.

0026 GMT — Rafah becoming 'increasingly desperate and dangerous': UN

The UN has issued stark warnings about the deteriorating security situation in Gaza amid Israel's military offensive, particularly in the southern city of Rafah.

Emphasising the urgency of resuming peace talks, the UN Special Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, Tor Wennesland, highlighted the desperate situation in Rafah at a UN Security Council session.

Saying that the situation in the city is "becoming increasingly desperate and dangerous for the already besieged population," he urged all parties to "redouble all efforts and return to the negotiating table immediately and in good faith."

0009 GMT — Palestinian, US officials discuss need to stop Gaza war

A senior official of the Palestine Liberation Organization (PLO) discussed the need to stop the war in Gaza between Israel and Palestinian resistance groups with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan.

Hussein al-Sheikh, the secretary-general of the PLO's Executive Committee, said in a statement on his X account that he and Sullivan discussed "the necessity of stopping the war immediately in the Gaza Strip and forcing Israel to open all crossings to bring in food and medicine."

Their talks also dwelt on "halting Israeli measures in the West Bank, including settlements, attacks, incursions and confiscation of the PA (Palestinian Authority) funds."

2307 GMT — Netanyahu vows to continue onslaught against Gaza despite ICC arrest warrant bid

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said a call for arrest warrants by the International Criminal Court (ICC) against him and his Defence Minister Yoav Gallant will not tie Israel's hands in its war on Gaza.

In video statement, Netanyahu said the ICC's warrants are directed against all of Israel and reiterated that the court's move was anti-Semitic.

He harshly attacked ICC Public Prosecutor Karim Khan, claiming that seeking to issue arrest warrants against him and Gallant along with three leaders from the Palestinian group Hamas is "an utter distortion of reality."

2300 GMT –– Israel's onslaught in Gaza 'not genocide': Biden

US President Joe Biden has defended Israel's ongoing carnage in besieged Gaza, saying that what it is happening in the blockaded enclave is "not genocide."

"Let me be clear: contrary to allegations against Israel made by the International Court of Justice, what's happening is not genocide. We reject that," Biden said at a celebration for Jewish American Heritage Month at the White House.

Biden also rejected the decision by International Criminal Court (ICC) prosecutor Karim Khan to seek arrest warrants for a pair of senior Israeli officials including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

2220 GMT –– Sullivan, Israeli officials discuss Rafah invasion

Israeli officials have briefed White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan about "new alternative approaches" to Rafah invasion that aim to address US concerns, the White House said in a statement.

Sullivan told the officials that Israel and Egypt talks on reopening the Rafah crossing are crucial to ensuring the flow of humanitarian assistance, according to the statement.

Sullivan met on Monday with Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and opposition leader Yair Lapid, among other Israeli officials.

2245 GMT –– Amal Clooney helped ICC weigh war crimes evidence

Amal Clooney helped the ICC weigh the evidence that led to the decision to seek arrest warrants for top Israeli and Hamas leaders, the human rights lawyer said.

The high-profile British-Lebanese barrister posted a statement on the website of the Clooney Foundation for Justice, which she founded with her husband, American actor George Clooney.

Both she and the foundation had previously been criticised on social media for not speaking out over the civilian death toll in Gaza.

Clooney said she was asked by prosecutor Karim Khan to join an expert panel to "evaluate evidence of suspected war crimes and crimes against humanity in Israel and Gaza."

For our live updates from Monday, May 20, click here.