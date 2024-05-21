BIZTECH
1 MIN READ
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour to give UK economy $1.2B boost
Superstar Taylor Swift has taken the world by storm. Her ongoing Eras Tour has generated billions of dollars for local economies around the world. Not only do fans fork out to see her perform but all the other costs that have host cities rubbing their hands in anticipation. And the latest looking for a piece of the pie is the UK where Swift is set to perform next month. Tayyibe Aydin has more.
taylor swift / Reuters
May 21, 2024
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us