Turkish security forces neutralised six PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the country’s National Defence Ministry has said.

“Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces neutralised six PKK terrorists identified in the Claw-Lock Operation zone in northern Iraq,” said the ministry on X on Tuesday.

The ministry added that Türkiye’s counterterrorism operations will continue with determination and without interruption.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organisation's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.​​​​​​​