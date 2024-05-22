Wednesday May 22, 2024

1841 GMT –– The head of Egypt's State Information Service (SIS) Diaa Rashwan has told the state-affiliated Al-Qahera NewsTV that attempts to doubt Egypt's role may push it to "completely withdraw" from its mediation in the current Israel-Palestine conflict in Gaza.

"Attempts to cast doubt and offend Egypt's mediation efforts... will only lead to further complications of the situation in Gaza and the entire region and may push Egypt to completely withdraw from its mediation in the current conflict," Diaa Rashwan, head of Egypt's State Information Service, said in a statement published on social media.

Rashwan said in the statement that Cairo's participation as a mediator resulted from "repeated requests and insistence" from Israel and the US.

Egypt said some "parties" recently directed blame towards Egyptian and Qatari mediators and accused them of being biased, he added.

1824 GMT –– 10 Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in West Bank's Jenin: ministry

Israeli forces killed 10 Palestinians and wounded 25 others in the occupied West Bank city of Jenin since Tuesday morning, the Palestinian Health Ministry has said.

Israeli forces raided Jenin on Tuesday, killing eight Palestinians, including a doctor and a teenager, during a major operation that involved dozens of vehicles and continued into the night, witnesses and Palestinian health authorities said.

Two others were killed on Wednesday bringing the number of those who were killed in Jenin to ten and the total death toll to 516 in the West Bank since October 7, the health ministry added.

1821 GMT –– Hamas’ military wing killed five Israeli soldiers in Gaza

Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, has said that five Israeli soldiers in Gaza were either killed or injured while fighting with the group.

"Qassam fighters managed to snipe 3 Zionist soldiers in northern Beit Hanoun in the northern Gaza, and killed 2 Zionist soldiers at point-blank range in the Brazil neighbourhood southeast of Rafah city," it said in a statement.

The Israeli army later admitted to the death of an officer and two soldiers, and injuries to three others with serious wounds in battles in northern Gaza.

1730 GMT –– EU diplomacy chief urges 'common EU position' on Palestinian statehood

European Union foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell has urged the 27-member bloc to find common ground after Spain and Ireland joined Norway in announcing they would recognise Palestinian statehood.

"Within the framework of the Common Foreign and Security Policy, I will relentlessly work with all Member States to promote a common EU position based on a 2-state solution," Borrell wrote on X, formerly Twitter, about the move.

1729 GMT –– US warns Israel of 'major insurgency' if there is 'full-on' assault on Rafah

The US has warned about a lack of a "concrete plan" regarding post-war Gaza, adding that Israel will inherit a "major insurgency" if it moves forward with a full assault into the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where 1.3 million Palestinians have been sheltering.

"If Israel goes full on into Rafah to eliminate the remaining battalions as they put it, the problem will not be solved," Secretary of State Antony Blinken told House of Representatives lawmakers.

"There will be thousands and thousands of remaining armed Hamas even after that happens. Israel will inherit a major insurgency in Gaza that it will be responsible for," he added.

1728 GMT –– UN working towards two-state solution in Israeli-Palestinian conflict

The UN has noted Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' continued support for a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Asked about Ireland, Norway and Spain's decision to recognise a Palestinian state, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric told reporters the decisions by those countries have been made as sovereign states.

"The Secretary-General (Guterres) will continue to work towards a two-state solution for two states, Israel and Palestine, living side by side peace and security and to honour the right of self-determination of the Palestinian peace," he said.

1710 GMT –– Israel has turned Gaza into a huge children's cemetery: Erdogan

Israel has turned blockaded Gaza into a huge children's cemetery in the last 229 days, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said.

"As as long as Western powers continue to stand behind Netanyahu despite all 'his arrogance, recklessness,' massacres in Palestine cannot be prevented. The West must stop this support to end this bloodshed," Erdogan said at the International Benevolence Awards ceremony in Ankara.

He also welcomed a decision by Ireland, Norway and Spain to recognise the Palestinian state.

1657 GMT –– Poland backs two-state solution for Israel and Palestinians

Poland has said that it backed a two-state solution to the Middle East crisis between Israel and the Palestinians, after Ireland, Spain and Norway announced that they would recognise a Palestinian state.

"We will support the efforts of the High Representative of the European Union and other countries that believe that some long-term, stable solution is needed," Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski said.

"And we believe that such a stable, long-term solution would be the existence of two states."

1605 GMT –– Jordan, Kuwait, Slovenia launch initiative to provide political support to UNRWA at UN

Jordan, Kuwait and Slovenia have announced they have launched a political initiative on the challenges faced by the UN Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) that were previously noted by the Security Council in April.

Jordan's UN envoy Mahmoud Daifallah Hmoud noted "the numerous operational, political and financial challenges" that UNRWA faced especially in recent months.

Noting UNRWA's "vital role in providing life-saving humanitarian assistance and human development services to generations of Palestinian refugees in the occupied Palestinian territory" as well as in Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, Hmoud told reporters that "it is important for countries to reaffirm their support for the work of the agency and its indispensable role in providing assistance and relief and send signals of strong political support for UNRWA."

1559 GMT –– Jewish settlers attack Palestinian village in occupied West Bank

Illegal Israeli settlers have attacked a Palestinian village in the northern occupied West Bank and set fire to farmlands, according to witnesses.

Jewish settlers attacked with gunfire and rocks Palestinian residents in the village of Asira al Qibliya near Nablus and set ablaze farmlands there, witnesses said.

Palestinian villagers resisted the attackers, triggering clashes between the two sides, they added.

No information was yet available about injuries or damage.

1543 GMT –– 75 percent of Palestinians in Gaza forcibly displaced: UN agency

A staggering 75 percent of the Palestinians in Gaza have been forcibly displaced, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) has said.

"75% of the population of Gaza have faced forced displacement, many up to 4 or 5 times," the UN agency said in a statement.

"For thousands of Palestinian families, there is nowhere left to go: military operations and bombardments pose a continuous threat, and buildings have been turned to rubble.”

"Nowhere is safe in Gaza."

1534 GMT –– Belgium misses 'historic opportunity' by not recognising Palestinian state 'today': minister

Belgium has missed a "historic opportunity" by not joining three other European countries in recognising the Palestinian state, the country's development minister said.

"Unfortunately, no Belgian recognition of the Palestinian state today. Belgium continues to work on timing and context to achieve recognition," Caroline Gennez said on X.

"However, the urgency is very great," Gennez said, adding: "Today we are missing a historic opportunity."

1532 GMT –– Blinken urges Egypt to ensure aid is flowing into Gaza

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has urged Egypt to do everything it can to make sure humanitarian aid is flowing into Gaza.

Blinken told a hearing in the House of Representatives that fighting near the Rafah crossing in southern Gaza, which Israel seized earlier this month, had made the environment for providing assistance challenging.

"So we need to find a way to make sure that the assistance that would go through Rafah can get through safely, but we do strongly urge our Egyptian partners to do everything that they can on their end of things to make sure that assistance is flowing," Blinken said.

1455 GMT –– Scores in Gaza barred from Hajj amid Israel’s invasion of Rafah

Thousands of Palestinians have been barred from performing the Hajj pilgrimage due to Israel’s occupation of the Rafah crossing, Palestine's Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs has said.

"Preventing thousands of Gazans from performing the Hajj is a clear violation of freedom of worship and international humanitarian law," it added in a statement.

"This is a new war crime added to the series of crimes committed by the (Israeli) occupation against our people and places of worship," the ministry said.

1454 GMT –– Spanish politicians call on Madrid to withdraw envoy to Israel

In the parliamentary debate in which Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez announced that Spain would recognise Palestinian statehood next week, left-wing politicians demanded more concrete measures against the Israeli government, including the withdrawal of the ambassador to Tel Aviv.

Inigo Errejon, spokesperson for the government's junior coalition partner Sumar, said it's "great news" that Spain will recognise Palestine, adding that it cannot be celebrated too much because it comes amid a "genocide."

"For us, this is a starting point," said the speaker for Sumar, calling on Sanchez to support South Africa’s case in the International Court of Justice; the International Criminal Court prosecutor’s arrest warrants for war crimes surrounding Gaza; to open similar proceedings within Spain; a full weapons trade embargo; and to cut ties with the Israeli government.

1437 GMT –– Malta to recognise Palestine as state 'when the time is right'

Malta has said it will recognise Palestine as a state "when the time is right," media reports said.

"Malta has recently affirmed its readiness to recognise Palestine, when such recognition can make a positive contribution, and when the circumstances are right," a government spokesperson told the Time of Malta.

"In this regard, the government is monitoring developments in the Middle East, to determine the optimal time frames for this important development as soon as possible."

1417 GMT –– Israel to stop sending Palestinian tax revenue to occupied West Bank

Israel's far-right finance minister has said he would stop transferring tax revenues earmarked for the Palestinian Authority, a move that threatens to handicap the government’s already-waning ability to pay salaries to its thousands of employees.

Bezalel Smotrich said he was taking the move in retaliation, hours after Norway said it would recognise Palestinian statehood.

Under interim peace accords in the 1990s, Israel collects tax revenues on behalf of the Palestinians and transfers them to the PA, which uses them in part to pay wages.

1344 GMT –– More than 100 MPs, lords urge UK to support ICC following arrest warrants request

More than 100 lawmakers and lords in the UK have urged the government to condemn any threats to undermine the independence of the International Criminal Court (ICC) after the prosecutor applied for arrest warrants for Israeli leaders.

"We urge you to condemn any threats and attempts to undermine the independence and impartiality of the International Criminal Court in its investigations into crimes in Gaza," the MPs and lords from 11 parties said in a letter.

"We believe that there is mounting evidence that Israel has committed clear and obvious violations of international law in Gaza and strongly believe that those responsible must be held to account," it said.

1251 GMT –– Palestine recognition 'important step towards two-state solution': Jordan

Jordan has hailed a coordinated move by Ireland, Norway and Spain to recognise the State of Palestine as an "important and essential step towards Palestinian statehood".

"We welcome the decisions taken by friendly European countries today to recognise a Palestinian state," Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi told a joint press conference with his Hungarian counterpart in Amman.

"We value this decision and consider it an important and essential step towards a two-state solution that embodies an independent, sovereign Palestinian state along the June 1967 borders."

1238 GMT –– Gaza death toll tops 35,700 as Israel continues its brutal war

The Health Ministry in Gaza has said that at least 35,709 people have been killed during more than seven months of Israel's brutal war on the enclave.

The toll includes 62 deaths over the past 24 hours, a ministry statement said, adding that 79,990 people have been wounded in Gaza since the war began on October 7.

1228 GMT –– Recognition of Palestinian state based on 1967 borders: Ireland

Ireland plans to recognise the Palestinian state based on its 1967 borders, Foreign Minister Micheal Martin has said.

"When we recognise a state, we don't recognise the government of the day, we recognise the state in terms of a permanent population of people in terms of defined borders, and in this case, it's the 1967 borders," Martin told RTE radio.

That is "a defined territory involving Gaza, the West Bank and ... a capital of both an Israeli state and a Palestinian state in Jerusalem," he said, adding that formal recognition would take place on May 28.

1226 GMT –– No two-state solution without dialogue: Germany

A German Foreign Ministry spokesperson has stressed Berlin's support for a two-state solution, responding to a reporter's question on the decision by some European countries to recognise the state of Palestine.

"An independent Palestinian state remains a firm goal of German foreign policy," the spokesperson told a regular news conference in Berlin, adding that a dialogue process was needed for that goal.

1159 GMT –– Ankara calls for united Turkic voice against Israel's atrocities in Gaza

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan has urged all Turkic nations to raise their voices and take concrete steps against Israeli atrocities in Gaza, criticising Western silence and inadequate international responses to the humanitarian crisis in the besieged enclave.

"I call on all our brothers in the Turkic world to raise their voices more against the atrocities in Gaza and to take more concrete steps to end this oppression," said Hakan Fidan during his speech at the first Meeting of Chairpersons of the National Defence Commissions of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic States (TÜRKPA), referring to Israel’s ongoing onslaught on the enclave since Oct. 7, which has killed more than 35,600 Palestinians.

1130 GMT –– Saudi, Qatar and OIC praise recognition of Palestinian state

Saudi Arabia and Qatar have praised the decision by Ireland, Norway and Spain to recognise a Palestinian state and called on other countries to do the same.

The foreign ministry "expresses the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's welcome of the positive decision taken by the Kingdom of Norway, the Kingdom of Spain and the Republic of Ireland to recognise the sisterly State of Palestine," according to a statement posted on X.

"The kingdom appreciates this decision issued by friendly countries, which affirms the international consensus on the inherent right of the Palestinian people to self-determination, and calls on the rest of the countries to quickly make the same decision."

Qatar's Foreign Ministry, however, welcomed the announcement as an "important step in support of a two-state solution", expressing hope that other countries would follow suit.

The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, based in the Saudi city of Jeddah, similarly welcomed the move as an "important historic step".

1016 GMT –– Israel’s Ben-Gvir storms Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in East Jerusalem

Israel's far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir forced his way into the flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in occupied East Jerusalem.

The intrusion was the first by the extremist minister since Israel launched its deadly offensive on Gaza that killed more than 35,600 people following a Hamas attack last October 7.

The Jordan-run Islamic Endowments Department in Jerusalem did not provide any details about Ben-Gvir’s intrusion into the site. Wednesday’s raid was the fourth by Ben-Gvir since he became a national security minister in 2022.

0924 GMT ––Israeli army expands incursion in Rafah

The Israeli army expanded its incursion in Rafah city, southern Gaza, amid heavy Israeli bombardment on the city's residential areas.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu news agency that the Israeli army also expanded its incursion in the Philadelphi Corridor area between Gaza and Egypt, as the Israeli forces reached the western part of the Yibna refugee camp in central Rafah.

The Philadelphia Corridor is a 14-kilometre (8.69-mile) long corridor which is guaranteed by the Israeli-Egyptian peace treaty of 1979.

Under the new army's advancement in Rafah, the Israeli forces seize control of over half of the Philadelphi Corridor area adjacent to the Egyptian borders.

0919 GMT –– Rejecting Israeli reports, Egypt reiterates commitment to protecting Palestinian rights

Egypt rejected Israeli media reports claiming Cairo-Tel Aviv coordination in the military operation in Rafah, saying commitments to international treaties do not prevent it from safeguarding its national security and rights of the Palestinian people.

“There is no truth to what is being circulated by Israeli media about any kind of joint coordination with Israel regarding its military operation in the Palestinian city of Rafah,” Egypt's Al-Qahera news channel reported, quoting a high-level source.

"Egypt warned Israel of the consequences of escalation in Gaza and rejected any coordination with it regarding the Rafah crossing,” the source stressed, adding: “Israeli media deliberately disseminate false news to divert attention from the internal confusion it is experiencing.”

0825 GMT –– Two more Hezbollah fighters killed in border clashes with Israel

Two more Hezbollah fighters were killed in clashes with Israeli forces in southern Lebanon, the Lebanese group said.

The group identified the slain fighters as Mohamed Ali Butoam and Ali Hassan Soltan, without providing any details about the circumstances of their death.

The announcement came shortly after Lebanese media said that two people had been killed in an Israeli air strike in the town of Odaisseh early Wednesday.

On Monday, Hezbollah said that six fighters were killed in confrontations with the Israeli army, bringing its death toll to 310 since October 8, 2023, according to an Anadolu tally.

0700 GMT –– Norway, Ireland and Spain recognise Palestine as a state

Norway, Ireland and Spain have recognised a Palestinian state in a historic move that drew condemnation from Israel and jubilation from the Palestinians. Israel ordered back its ambassadors from Norway and Ireland.

It was a lightning cascade of announcements. First was Norway, whose Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store said "there cannot be peace in the Middle East if there is no recognition."

0348 GMT — Israeli forces raid Jenin, kill 8 Palestinians

The Israeli army raided the city of Jenin in the northern occupied West Bank early Tuesday, triggering clashes with Palestinians that left eight dead.

Eyewitnesses told Anadolu that a large force stormed the city amid intense overflights of Israeli drones.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said in a statement that eight Palestinians were killed and 21 others were injured, including two in serious condition.

At least 510 Palestinians have been killed and around 5,000 others injured by the Israeli army in the occupied territory since October 7, according to the Health Ministry.

0245 GMT — Students launch pro-Palestinian encampment at top French university

Students at ENS Paris set up an encampment in solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza.

Some 40 students launched the encampment by pitching tents to protest Israel's ongoing offensive on Gaza and ENS's ties with Israeli institutions.

The encampment area was symbolically renamed in honour of Hind Rajab, a 6-year-old Palestinian girl who was killed this year in Israel's war on Gaza.

0119 GMT — Hamas accuses Israel of suppressing Gaza coverage by restricting Associated Press’s operations

Hamas accused Israel of attempting to hide the Israeli army’s crimes in Gaza from the international community by shutting down a live feed of the Associated Press (AP) news agency showing a view of the enclave.

Officials from the Israeli Communications Ministry seized a camera and broadcasting equipment from the AP office in Sderot in southern Israel. They accused the news agency of violating Israel’s foreign broadcaster law by providing images to the Doha-based Al Jazeera television network.

In a statement, Hamas characterised the Israeli authorities’ seizure of AP’s equipment as a “random and oppressive action against press freedom.”

It said this action is intended to “conceal Israel’s crimes and violations against the Palestinian people from the global public.”

2237 GMT — Ireland may recognise state of Palestine to chagrin of Israel

The Irish government is set to announce the recognition of a Palestinian state, a move strongly opposed by Israel, a source familiar with the matter has said.

European Union members Ireland, Spain, Slovenia and Malta have indicated in recent weeks that they plan to make the recognition, possibly in a coordinated announcement, arguing a two-state solution is essential for lasting peace in the region.

The efforts come as a mounting death toll in Gaza from Israel's genocidal war on Gaza prompts calls globally for a ceasefire and lasting solution for peace in the region.

2204 GMT — Norway says it is 'obligated’ to arrest Netanyahu if ICC warrant confirmed

Norway has become the first European country to announce that it would arrest Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Defense Minister Yoav Gallant if warrants issued by a panel of judges at the International Criminal Court (ICC) are confirmed.

Norwegian Foreign Minister Espen Barth Eide said if arrest warrants are issued against Netanyahu and Gallant on behalf of the Hague Tribunal, they will be obliged to arrest them if they arrive in Norway.

A Norwegian online newspaper said Eide confirmed that Netanyahu risks being extradited if he visits Norway.

Noting that a panel of judges at the ICC will consider whether the arrest warrants should be issued, Eide reiterated that a person who the ICC has issued an arrest warrant for will have to expect to be handed over to the court in accordance with Norway's obligations.

"We expect that all state parties to the ICC will do the same," he added.

2200 GMT — Trump foreign policy adviser urges sanctions on ICC officials

The United States should slap sanctions on International Criminal Court officials who seek an arrest warrant for hawkish Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, a top foreign policy adviser to Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump has said after meeting the Israeli leader.

Robert O'Brien, who served as Trump's fourth and final national security adviser, made the comments in a West Jerusalem interview with Reuters news agency after meeting Netanyahu and other Israeli officials during a multi-day visit to the US ally.

"We can sanction the bank accounts, the travel. We can put visa restrictions on these corrupt prosecutors and judges. We can show some real mettle here," O'Brien said.

