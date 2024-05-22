WORLD
3 MIN READ
Top AI firms pledge 'responsible' tech development
On the final day of the Seoul AI summit, fourteen companies, including South Korea's Samsung Electronics, sprawling tech giant Naver and America's Google and IBM, agreed to "minimise risks" as they push the cutting-edge field forward.
Top AI firms pledge 'responsible' tech development
South Korean Foreign Minister Cho Tae-yul at the AI Global Forum in Seoul, South Korea, May 22, 2024. / Photo: AP
May 22, 2024

More than a dozen of the world's leading artificial intelligence firms pledged at a global summit to develop and use their technology safely, as concern rises over the lack of safeguards for ChatGPT-style AI systems.

Fourteen companies, including South Korea's Samsung Electronics, sprawling tech giant Naver and America's Google and IBM, agreed on Wednesday, the final day of the Seoul summit. to "minimise risks" as they push the cutting-edge field forward.

"We commit to continuing to advance research endeavors to promote responsible development of AI models," they said in the Seoul AI Business Pledge.

The companies also promised to "minimise risks, and enable robust evaluations of capabilities and safety".

RelatedCouncil of Europe adopts first global treaty on Artificial Intelligence

The two-day summit, co-hosted by South Korea and Britain, gathered top officials from global AI companies such as OpenAI and Google DeepMind to find ways to ensure the safe use of the technology.

Their commitment builds on the consensus reached at the inaugural global AI safety summit at Bletchley Park in Britain last year.

Under their new pledge, the companies also agreed to help socially vulnerable people through AI technologies, although it gave no details on how this would be achieved.

Sixteen tech firms, including ChatGPT-maker OpenAI, Google DeepMind and Anthropic, also pledged on Tuesday to make fresh safety commitments that included sharing how they assess the risks of their technology.

That includes what risks are "deemed intolerable" and what the firms will do to ensure that such thresholds are not crossed.

The stratospheric success of ChatGPT soon after its 2022 release sparked a gold rush in generative AI, with tech firms around the world pouring billions of dollars into developing their ow n models.

Such AI models can generate text, photos, audio and even video from simple prompts and its proponents have heralded them as breakthroughs that will improve lives and businesses around the world.

However, critics, rights activists and governments have warned that they can be misused in a wide variety of ways, including the manipulation of voters through fake news stories or "deepfake" pictures and videos of politicians.

RelatedEU parliament adopts world's first rules to govern Artificial Intelligence
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us