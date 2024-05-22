'Courts of Elders' reduce burden on Kyrgyz legal system

Kyrgyzstan has a unique justice system that operates alongside the country's formal legal system. The oldest and wisest members of the community preside over what's known as 'the Court of Elders', and settle mainly local disputes. It's a centuries-old tradition that prevents the clogging up of regular courts, and is also vital for many women, as Ilkham Umarakhunov reports.