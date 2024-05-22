May 22, 2024
Ireland, Spain, Norway announce recognition of Palestinian state
Three major European countries have revealed their intensions to recognise the state of Palestine. In coordinated announcements, Norway, Ireland and Spain declared they'll officially adopt their new diplomatic positions early next week. The countries say the move is the best way to end the current war, and ensure lasting peace. Melinda Nucifora has more.
