Turkish vice president, foreign minister attend Iranian president’s funeral
"In these difficult times, we will continue to maintain our solidarity with the Iranian government and people at the highest level,” says Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz.
President Raisi's body will be taken to the city of Mashhad, while Foreign Minister Amirabdollahian's body will be buried in Tehran. / Photo: AA
May 22, 2024

Türkiye’s Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz and Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan have attended the funeral of late Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian.

The Interim President Mohammad Mokhber and Deputy Foreign Minister Ali Bagheri hosted the funeral on Wednesday in Iran's capital Tehran.

Following the prayers, Yilmaz and Fidan conveyed their condolences to Mokhber and Bagheri.

Yilmaz said on X that Mokhber expressed his gratitude to Türkiye’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for the support the country provided for the search and rescue operations after the crash.

"In these difficult times, we will continue to maintain our solidarity with the Iranian government and people at the highest level,” Yilmaz added.

He reiterated condolences to the “friendly and brotherly” Iranian nation and government.

Burial procedures to follow

Presidents and prime ministers from 10 different countries, ministers from 20 different countries, and around 20 parliamentary speakers or special representatives from other countries attended Raisi's funeral.

His body will be taken to the city of Mashhad, while Amirabdollahian's body will be buried in Tehran.

The burial procedures will take place after the ceremonies, scheduled for Thursday.

On May 19, a helicopter carrying Iran's president and foreign minister crashed in the Iranian province of East Azerbaijan.

The head of the Iranian Red Crescent Society, Pir Hossein Kolivand, announced on Monday that all the passengers and crew of the helicopter had died in the crash.​​​​​​​

The wreckage was detected by a Turkish Akinci unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
