Palestinians in Gaza and the occupied West Bank have welcomed the decision by Spain, Ireland and Norway to recognise the state of Palestine.

"This is a wonderful step by a global conscience that had been in deep sleep about a cause that's more than 77 years old," Ismail Hassouna, a 46-year-old Palestinian, told AFP on Wednesday in the southern Gaza city of Rafah.

Spain, Ireland and Norway said they will recognise a Palestinian state from May 28, amid hopes that other European countries will follow suit.

Communications engineer Rami al Rifi, 27, from Gaza City, shared his "feeling of joy", and said he thought the Israel's war in Gaza had focused world attention on the Palestinian cause, leading to the move.

Awni Khattab, a displaced from Gaza, hoped the recognition would lead to Palestinian territorial sovereignty.

"We hope this decision will be implemented and that a Palestinian state will be established along the (June) 1967 borders," he told AFP.

But Ahmad Ziad, 37, interviewed in Rafah, was unconvinced.

"We need to see such talk being put into practice on the ground, otherwise it is useless," he said.

Hussein al Sheikh, secretary general of the Palestine Liberation Organisation executive committee, called the recognition moves "historical moments in which the free world triumphs for truth and justice", in a statement on X.

War as a catalyst

Nour Odeh, a Ramallah-based political analyst, was enthusiastic, praising what she called "an emotional day".

She told AFP "the (the Israeli) war pushed these countries to act", but also noted that "the majority of the world recognises Palestine".

The Palestinian Authority says that 142 of the 193 UN member countries already recognise a Palestinian state.

Writer and political analyst Sari Orabi also pointed to the war in Gaza.

"It is clear that this recognition is related to the ongoing war on Gaza and the exposure of Israeli propaganda and the image of the Israeli occupation," he told AFP.

Odeh sees the move as a tangible path to a country for Palestinians.

"This is not a symbolic act. This is a legal commitment that countries are making," she said. She added that she was hopeful the collective nature of the endeavour "will push others now in Europe to take similar steps".

The Palestinian Foreign Ministry welcomed the decision.

It urged all countries that have not yet recognised the state of Palestine "to take this principled decision as soon as possible".