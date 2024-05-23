WORLD
2 MIN READ
Four dead in stage collapse at Mexico candidate's rally
Videos of the accident broadcast by local media showed a giant screen toppling over during Maynez's rally.
Four dead in stage collapse at Mexico candidate's rally
Emergency personnel work at the site after a gust of wind caused a structure to collapse, resulting in multiple fatalities and injuries, at a campaign event for the Citizens' Movement party, in San Pedro Garza Garcia, Nuevo Leon, Mexico May 22, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
May 23, 2024

Four people died and 15 others were injured when a stage collapsed during a campaign rally for Mexican presidential candidate Jorge Alvarez Maynez, according to President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

On social media platform X, the incumbent president quoted a report from the Nuevo Leon state governor Samuel Garcia, who said "four dead and 15 injured are reported" from the incident.

Maynez said he was not injured in the accident at his rally in the town of San Pedro Garza.

"I am fine and in communication with the authorities" over what happened, he wrote on X, adding that the priority was to take care of the victims.

He did not specify how many people were hurt but said that members of his team had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

Videos of the accident broadcast by local media showed a giant screen toppling over during Maynez's rally.

The 38-year-old centrist from the Citizens' Movement party is running for president in the June 2 vote, but lags far behind both frontrunner Claudia Sheinbaum and main opposition presidential candidate Xochitl Galvez in polling.

RelatedMexico electoral violence claims 14 lives in days
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us