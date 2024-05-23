TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
X opens representative office in Türkiye
The transportation and infrastructure minister says that X will continue its operations in Türkiye with its Istanbul-based representative office.
X opens representative office in Türkiye
Uraloglu said that X carried out a delicate process to avoid creating the perception of a "restrictive mindset" in public opinion. / Photo: Reuters Archive
May 23, 2024

The social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, has opened a representative office in Türkiye.

"X will now continue its operations in Türkiye with its Istanbul-based representative office," Transportation and Infrastructure Minister Abdulkadir Uraloglu said on Wednesday on X.

Uraloglu, representing Türkiye at the International Transport Forum (ITF) in Leipzig, Germany, said that X established a company in Istanbul, becoming "Türkiye's official counterpart."

“We have achieved a significant gain both at the point of tax payment in Türkiye and at the point of implementing direct sanctions," he said.

"We want all these (social media) platforms to have representatives or representative offices in our country without fail."

Uraloglu said that X carried out a delicate process to avoid creating the perception of a "restrictive mindset" in public opinion.

"We have warned X many times. At certain times, we imposed advertising bans and warned Twitter both verbally and in writing in a more assertive manner. These warnings contributed relatively to speeding up the process a bit," he added.

RelatedTwitter to establish legal entity in Turkey
SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us