May 23, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
Macron travels to New Caledonia amid ongoing protests
French President Emmanuel Macron is expected to arrive in New Caledonia on Thursday for a day of talks with elected officials and local representatives. Amidst a backdrop of significant political unrest that's lasted nearly two weeks, discussions will focus on voting laws and the reconstruction of the island, which has recently been hit by deadly riots. severe unrest. Obaida Hitto has more.
Macron travels to New Caledonia amid ongoing protests / Others
Explore