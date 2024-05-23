May 23, 2024
WORLD
1 MIN READ
BRICS and EAC face hurdles as they seek single currency
As more nations seek to reshape the global economy by embracing de-dollarisation, new currencies are on the horizon. But regional and economic blocs, like BRICS and the East African Community, are facing hurdles as they push for the adoption of a single currency in order to reduce dollar exchange-rate fluctuations. Grace Kuria Kanja has the details.
BRICS and EAC face hurdles as they seek single currency / Others
Explore