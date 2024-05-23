TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish Cuisine Week showcases local delicacies in Türkiye, across globe
Turkish cuisine is one of the world's top cuisines, and Cuisine Week is marked globally every year in May with events and presentations at home and abroad.
Turkish Cuisine Week showcases local delicacies in Türkiye, across globe
The week is being organised under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and Türkiye's first lady Emine Erdogan. / Photo: AA Archive
May 23, 2024

Turkish traditional foods are promoted simultaneously in different cities around the world as part of the Turkish Cuisine Week, a festival to promote the country's rich gastronomy.

Events will be held from May 21-27 at embassies and culture centers worldwide, along with celebrations in a number of Turkish cities.

As part of the week, Aegean delicacies are being showcased at Türkiye's Embassy in London.

Dishes of Türkiye's Aegean region were introduced at events in the French capital Paris and the North Macedonian capital Skopje.

Türkiye’s Embassy in Zambia's capital Lusaka also inaugurated the week.

The Turkish Embassy in Cairo held a Turkish breakfast event to mark the week.

World-class cousine

Elsewhere, Turkish provinces including Kayseri, Zonguldak, Kutahya, Edirne, Kocaeli, Sakarya, Bursa and Trabzon have hosted events to celebrate the week.

The events are being organised under the auspices of the Turkish Presidency and Türkiye's First Lady Emine Erdogan, and supported by the country's Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Turkish cuisine is one of the world's top cuisines, and the cuisine week is marked globally every year in May with events and presentations at home and abroad.

2024 marks the 3rd year of the Turkish Cuisine Week.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us