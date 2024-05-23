May 23, 2024
UK's top universities demonstrate in London
Hundreds of students from four UK universities march to show solidarity with Palestinians and protest against Israel's war in Gaza. The rally started at University College of London, joined by students from SOAS, LSE, and King's College. In recent weeks, Gaza solidarity encampments have spread across Britain, as participants say their universities are complicit in the Israeli atrocities in Gaza.
