Turkish security forces have neutralised 10 PKK/YPG more terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria, the country’s National Defence Ministry has announced.

Five PKK/YPG terrorists were neutralised in the Euphrates Shield operation zone in northern Syria, while five others were neutralised in the Gara region and Claw-Lock operation zone in northern Iraq, the ministry said on Friday.

“There is no place for terrorism and terrorists anywhere!" the ministry stressed on X.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralise” to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Türkiye launched Operation Claw-Lock in April 2022 to target the PKK terror organisation's hideouts in Iraq's northern Metina, Zap and Avasin-Basyan regions near the Turkish border.

Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations since 2016 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a PKK/YPG terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.