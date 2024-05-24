May 24, 2024
New Caledonia: France’s last imperial outpost?
Unrest in New Caledonia has resurrected debates on France’s colonial legacy, amid protests by the native Kanak people on Indigenous rights. In recent years, several African countries have also cut ties with Paris, resenting French interference in the continent’s political, economic and military affairs. But how has France’s influence endured across the world for so long?
