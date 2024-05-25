TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Terrorist in Türkiye's wanted list neutralised  — interior minister
Mehmet Yildirim, also known by the codename Sofi, was identified as a perpetrator of six attacks that killed eight security officers and 15 civilians, and injured eight other officers and 10 civilians, the minister says.
Terrorist in Türkiye's wanted list neutralised  — interior minister
Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured. /Photo: AA Archive / Others
May 25, 2024

Turkish security forces "neutralised" a wanted terrorist in the southeastern province of Diyarbakir, the country's interior minister has said.

Ali Yerlikaya said on X on Saturday that one terrorist in the grey category of Türkiye’s wanted list was targeted during Operation Bozdogan-40 in the Lice district of the province.

Mehmet Yildirim, codenamed Sofi, was identified as one of the perpetrators of six separate attacks that killed eight security officers and 15 civilians, as well as injured eight security officers and 10 civilians, the minister said.

He added that a gendarmerie lieutenant was wounded during the operation but is now in "good health."

RelatedTürkiye neutralises score of PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq, Syria

"Operations will continue"

He congratulated the Turkish intelligence officers, gendarmerie, and security guards who carried out the operation, saying, “Our operation against terrorists and their collaborations will continue uninterrupted.”

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralise" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
CIA challenges probe into Russia's support for Trump in 2016 election, but not dispute conclusion
Trump tax bill stalls in Congress as Republicans rebel
Saudi Arabia, Indonesia sign $27B worth of energy and industrial deals
Pakistan Air Force chief visits US after decade-long gap
Pentagon says US air strikes 'degraded' Iran’s nuclear programme by up to two years
Israeli ministers urge Netanyahu to annex occupied West Bank
Turkish FM Hakan Fidan, Hamas delegation meet in Ankara
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
'War on children' in Gaza exposes EU's double talk on human rights: group
'Total collapse': Violent armed gangs now control 90 percent of Haitian capital - UN
Hamas confirms receipt of new Gaza ceasefire proposal
Azerbaijan summons Russian envoy as tensions with Moscow escalate
US hip-hop mogul Sean 'Diddy' Combs acquitted on most serious charges in split verdict
Iran willing to expand relations with Saudi Arabia: top envoy
Switzerland acts to shut down controversial Gaza aid group's Geneva branch
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us