Kenya: Five dead in gold mine collapse
No other miners have been found and it was not clear if anyone else was missing in the collapse.
May 25, 2024

An illegal gold mine collapsed in northern Kenya, leaving at least five miners dead, police said.

The collapse on Saturday of the Hillo mine in the Dabel area near the Kenyan border with Ethiopia on Friday was attributed to a landslide. Marsabit County Police Commander Patrick Mwakio said the miners died on the spot after the debris covered them.

Interior Minister Kithure Kindiki in March declared the area disturbed and banned mining activities after clashes over a mining dispute led to the deaths of seven people.

The mining activities were also in violation of the law because no environmental impact assessment had been done, and the tunnels were described as weak and on the brink of cave-in.

Residents told media outlets that mining had continued despite the March ban and blamed authorities for allowing it.

SOURCE:AP
