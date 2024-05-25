WORLD
2 MIN READ
Yemen Houthis delay release of 100 prisoners belonging to government forces
The Houthis, a movement that controls part of the country, last released prisoners in April 2023 in an exchange of 250 Houthis for 70 government forces.
The Houthis is  a movement that controls part of the country l / Photo: Reuters
May 25, 2024

Yemen's Houthi group has said they had postponed the release of around 100 prisoners belonging to government forces that had previously been announced to take place on Saturday.

A Houthi official told Reuters that the delay was because of "technical reasons", adding the release would take place at another time.

The head of the Houthi Prisoner Affairs Committee, Abdul Qader al-Murtada, said on Friday that the group would release more than 100 prisoners in what he called "a unilate ral humanitarian initiative".

Yemen has been embroiled in years of civil war that has killed tens of thousands of people and left millions hungry.

The Houthis are the de-facto authorities in northern Yemen, while the internationally recognised government is represented by the Political Leadership Council, which was formed under Saudi auspices last year and took over power from Yemen's president-in-exile.

SOURCE:Reuters
