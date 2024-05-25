TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Türkiye expresses concern over 'escalation of fighting' in Myanmar
Escalating violence in the conflict-torn country’s Rakhine State has forced 45,000 minority Rohingya to flee to an area near the border with Bangladesh, UN reports show.
Türkiye expresses concern over 'escalation of fighting' in Myanmar
The ministry called call on the warring sides to "respect international law and international humanitarian law". / Others
May 25, 2024

Türkiye has expressed great concern over the recent "escalation of fighting in Myanmar" and the consequent rise in civilian casualties, where the military seized power in 2021.

"We have been following with great concern the escalation of fighting and the increasing civilian loss of life in Myanmar in recent months," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye said in a statement on X on Saturday.

"We are deeply troubled by the reports of atrocities against civilians in Rakhine State, particularly Rohingya Muslims, and the violations that have resulted in the forced displacement of tens of thousands of people."

Escalating violence in the conflict-torn country’s Rakhine State has forced another 45,000 minority Rohingya to flee to an area near the border with Bangladesh, according to the UN.

Over 1 million Rohingya are already in the country, having fled past purges.

The ministry called call on the warring sides to "respect international law and international humanitarian law; to protect civilians and civilian infrastructure; to refrain from actions that could escalate ethnic or religious conflict, including forced recruitment; and to allow access to the region for the immediate and unhindered flow of humanitarian assistance."

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us