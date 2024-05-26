TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Galata Tower reopens to visitors after restoration work finalised
Istanbul's historical tower, offering a panoramic view of the breathtaking metropolis, begins welcoming visitors with its exterior repaired and strengthened against earthquakes.
Galata Tower reopens to visitors after restoration work finalised
Expert academics supervised the use of modern technologies in the restoration, which was based on technical analyses and georadar reports.  /Photo: AA / Others
May 26, 2024

Istanbul's iconic Galata Tower reopened to visitors after restoration work, the General Directorate of Cultural Heritage and Museums has announced.

The tower has been reorganised to accommodate migratory swifts and visitors while preserving its cultural heritage.

Expert academics supervised the use of modern technologies in the restoration, which was based on technical analyses and georadar reports on the reinforced concrete structures added between 1964 and 1967.

The 674-year-old tower was closed to visitors on February 23 for exterior repairs and earthquake reinforcement work.

The extensive restoration by the Turkish Ministry of Culture and Tourism included the tower's 270-kilogram copper spire.

Starting on May 25, Galata Tower will regulate access as part of its visitor management plan, allowing a maximum of 100 individuals per hour.

The tower, attracting significant interest from both local and international visitors, boasts a panoramic viewing balcony on the 8th floor, offering visitors the opportunity to take photos with the breathtaking metropolis as a backdrop.

On the 6th floor, young visitors, along with their families, participate in the interactive video game "Find Istanbul." Additionally, on the 2nd floor, visitors experience a simulation that animatedly reenacted Hezarfen Ahmed Celebi's legendary flight from Galata Tower to Uskudar.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
How Palestinian-Israeli lawmakers are targeted in Knesset for highlighting Muslim plight
By Kazim Alam
BBC insiders accuse broadcaster of acting as ‘PR for Israel’ in Gaza coverage
Europe on red alert as countries scorched by record-breaking heat wave
Israeli prosecution defers Netanyahu’s corruption trial over US visit
Elon Musk's Starlink launches internet services in Sri Lanka
Turkish air carrier AJet makes its first Istanbul Sabiha Gokcen-Damascus flight
Palestinian family forcibly deported upon arriving in Argentina for vacation
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Denied education because of her hijab, this Turkish woman graduated with her daughter years later
By Zulal Sema
Türkiye leaps another business milestone as exports peak
African Union helicopter crashes in Somali capital, state media reports
Iran’s president orders country to suspend cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog IAEA
Monsoon rains claim 73 lives across Pakistan, India as flood threat persists
Fate of major trade deal with EU hangs over Mercosur summit
Australia’s Qantas says cyberattack compromised data of 6 million customers
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us