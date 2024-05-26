WORLD
US expected to lift ban on sale of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia
A Financial Times report citing a source familiar with the matter says Washington has already signaled to Saudi Arabia that it was prepared to lift the ban.
The US and Saudi Arabia were very close to concluding a set of agreements. / Photo: Reuters
May 26, 2024

The United States is expected to lift a ban on the sale of offensive weapons to Saudi Arabia, potentially in the coming weeks, the Financial Times reported on Sunday citing a person familiar with the matter.

Soon after taking office in 2021, Biden adopted a tougher stance over Saudi Arabia's campaign against the Iran-aligned Houthis in Yemen, which has reportedly inflicted heavy civilian casualties, and over Riyadh's alleged negative human rights records.

Saudi Arabia, the biggest US arms customer, has chafed under those restrictions, which froze the kind of weapons sales that previous US administrations had provided for decades.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday said the US and Saudi Arabia were very close to concluding a set of agreements on nuclear energy, security and defense cooperation, the bilateral component of a wider normalisation deal with Riyadh and Israel.

However, lifting the ban on offensive weapons sales were not directly linked to these talks, FT said.

The White House and Saudi Arabia’s government communication office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

