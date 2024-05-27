May 27, 2024
At least 15 people dead as storms sweep southern US
At least 15 people have died as powerful storms hit several parts of the US. The strong weather left a trail of destruction across Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas on Sunday. It damaged homes and other infrastructure where dozens of residents had sought shelter. Almost half a million people across several US states, have been left without electricity. Kate Fisher reports.
